NFL Divisional Playoffs Packers vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions

The NFL Divisional round playoffs continues from Levi’s Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here are several Packers vs. 49ers player prop predictions for tonight’s matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Green Bay Packers (+9.5) at 304 San Francisco 49ers; o/u 50.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Packers vs. 49ers: Bettors Backing Underdog Pack

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Packers vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions: Reed Receptions

Jayden Reed has caught four or more receptions in nine out of his last 10 games overall, averaging 4.5 receptions per game over that span. He’s also nabbed at least four passes in seven out of his last eight games when his team is the underdog. When playing on the road, Reed has four-plus receptions in five out of his last six games away from Lambeau Field.

Jayden Reed over 3.5 Receptions

Packers vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions: CMC Rush Yards

McCaffrey has rushed for 90 or more yards in six out of his last seven games against a team with a winning record. He’s averaged 103.4 rushing yards per game. He’s also rushed for 90-plus yards in five out of his last six games (105.7 rushing yards per game) and in five out of his last six games when his team is the favorite (105.7).

Christian McCaffrey over 89.5 Rushing Yards

Packers vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions:

With the odds listed at -188, this is not an inexpensive prop. However, Purdy has two or more touchdown passes in four out of his last five games and in four out of his last five contests when his team is listed as the favorite. With the total for tonight’s game listed at 50.5, this should be a shootout. Purdy could have a big night despite rain expected in the forecast.

Brock Purdy over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns