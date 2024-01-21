Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    NFL Divisional Playoffs: Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Chiefs vs. Bills Player Prop Predictions

    Which Chiefs vs. Bills player prop predictions offer bettors the best value? Here are three player props to consider ahead of Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Highmark Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    317 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at 318 Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 45.5

    6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: CBS

    Chiefs vs. Bills: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Allen Interceptions

    Josh Allen has thrown at least one interception in 12 out of his last 13 games. He didn’t throw a pick on Monday afternoon when the Bills beat the Steelers to advance to the Divisional round, but even more reason to believe he’ll throw one tonight. The man can’t go multiple games without turning the ball over. He’s also thrown at least one pick in six out of his last seven home games and in five out of his last six games when the Bills face a top-10 defense.

    Josh Allen over 0.5 Interceptions (-133)

    Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Mahomes Pass Attempts

    Even though he has Isiah Pacheco that he can lean on in his running game, Andy Reid can’t help himself. The book on Reid is that he’ll get tired of calling run plays, even when his ground attack is effective and thus, he starts chucking the ball all over the yard with Mahomes. In Kansas City’s last six games, Mahomes has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game. In the Chiefs’ last nine playoff games – all started by Mahomes – the quarterback has averaged 38.9 pass attempts per game. If the Chiefs are going down tonight, they’ll do so throwing the ball at will.

    Patrick Mahomes over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-143)

    Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Kelce Receptions

    Travis Kelce has drawn more highlights in his dating life this season than on the field. He started the season tweaking his knee before the team’s Week 1 matchup versus the Lions and hasn’t looked right ever since. However, he’s averaged 8.7 receptions per game in the Chiefs’ last six playoff games. He’s averaged 7.6 receptions per game in 15 out of Kansas City’s last 17 games following a win. And finally, he’s recorded at least six receptions in 10 out of his last 11 games after Kansas City covered in its previous game.

    Travis Kelce over 5.5 Receptions (-164)

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com