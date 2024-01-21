NFL Divisional Playoffs: Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions

Which Chiefs vs. Bills player prop predictions offer bettors the best value? Here are three player props to consider ahead of Sunday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Highmark Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at 318 Buffalo Bills (-2.5); o/u 45.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Allen Interceptions

Josh Allen has thrown at least one interception in 12 out of his last 13 games. He didn’t throw a pick on Monday afternoon when the Bills beat the Steelers to advance to the Divisional round, but even more reason to believe he’ll throw one tonight. The man can’t go multiple games without turning the ball over. He’s also thrown at least one pick in six out of his last seven home games and in five out of his last six games when the Bills face a top-10 defense.

Josh Allen over 0.5 Interceptions (-133)

Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Mahomes Pass Attempts

Even though he has Isiah Pacheco that he can lean on in his running game, Andy Reid can’t help himself. The book on Reid is that he’ll get tired of calling run plays, even when his ground attack is effective and thus, he starts chucking the ball all over the yard with Mahomes. In Kansas City’s last six games, Mahomes has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game. In the Chiefs’ last nine playoff games – all started by Mahomes – the quarterback has averaged 38.9 pass attempts per game. If the Chiefs are going down tonight, they’ll do so throwing the ball at will.

Patrick Mahomes over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-143)

Chiefs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions: Kelce Receptions

Travis Kelce has drawn more highlights in his dating life this season than on the field. He started the season tweaking his knee before the team’s Week 1 matchup versus the Lions and hasn’t looked right ever since. However, he’s averaged 8.7 receptions per game in the Chiefs’ last six playoff games. He’s averaged 7.6 receptions per game in 15 out of Kansas City’s last 17 games following a win. And finally, he’s recorded at least six receptions in 10 out of his last 11 games after Kansas City covered in its previous game.

Travis Kelce over 5.5 Receptions (-164)