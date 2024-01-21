Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    NFL Divisional Playoffs: Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions

    What are the best Bucs vs. Lions player prop predictions ahead of Sunday’s matchup? Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field for today’s NFL Divisional round playoff matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    315 Tampa Bay Bucs (+6.5) at 316 Detroit Lions (-6.5); o/u 49.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

    Ford Field, Detroit, MI

    TV: NBC

    Bucs vs. Lions: Bettors Favor Detroit, but only Slightly

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Brown Total Yards

    Lions’ receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has racked up 93 or more total yards in seven consecutive games. Over that span, he averaged 112.3 total yards per game. He’s also racked up at least 93 total yards in six straight home games and in eight out of their last nine games when facing a top-10 defense.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown over 92.5 Total Yards

    Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Mayfield Touchdowns

    Baker Mayfield has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six out of last seven games when the Bucs are listed as the underdog. He’s accomplished the same feat in six out of his last seven games after Tampa Bay covered and in four out of his last five games overall. Finally, Mayfield has thrown for two or more touchdowns in seven out of his last nine games on the road.

    Baker Mayfield over 1.5 Touchdowns

    Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Godwin Receiving Yards

    Chris Godwin has fewer than 64 receiving yards in seven out of his last nine games when the Bucs are listed as an underdog. He’s fallen under that number in eight out of his last 11 games overall and in six out of his last seven games when Tampa Bay is playing on the road. Like his matchup against a shaky Detroit secondary? Godwin has fewer than 64 receiving yards in seven straight games against a bottom 10 defense.

    Chris Godwin under 63.5 Receiving Yards

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com