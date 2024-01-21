NFL Divisional Playoffs: Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Predictions

What are the best Bucs vs. Lions player prop predictions ahead of Sunday’s matchup? Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field for today’s NFL Divisional round playoff matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

315 Tampa Bay Bucs (+6.5) at 316 Detroit Lions (-6.5); o/u 49.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: NBC

Bucs vs. Lions: Bettors Favor Detroit, but only Slightly

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Brown Total Yards

Lions’ receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has racked up 93 or more total yards in seven consecutive games. Over that span, he averaged 112.3 total yards per game. He’s also racked up at least 93 total yards in six straight home games and in eight out of their last nine games when facing a top-10 defense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 92.5 Total Yards

Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Mayfield Touchdowns

Baker Mayfield has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six out of last seven games when the Bucs are listed as the underdog. He’s accomplished the same feat in six out of his last seven games after Tampa Bay covered and in four out of his last five games overall. Finally, Mayfield has thrown for two or more touchdowns in seven out of his last nine games on the road.

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 Touchdowns

Bucs vs. Lions Player Prop Prediction: Godwin Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin has fewer than 64 receiving yards in seven out of his last nine games when the Bucs are listed as an underdog. He’s fallen under that number in eight out of his last 11 games overall and in six out of his last seven games when Tampa Bay is playing on the road. Like his matchup against a shaky Detroit secondary? Godwin has fewer than 64 receiving yards in seven straight games against a bottom 10 defense.

Chris Godwin under 63.5 Receiving Yards