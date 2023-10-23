NFL 49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under Betting Prediction & Odds

The total for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Vikings currently sits at 43 points. Is it a wiser investment ot bet on the over or the under based on the matchup? Check out our 48ers vs. Vikings over/under prediction, as well as odds, trends and more for tonight’s game.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

473 San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) at 474 Minnesota Vikings (+6.5); o/u 43

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 23, 2023

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ABC/ESPN

49ers vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the 49ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco 49ers DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Christian McCaffrey (oblique) “will play” in Week 7, barring a setback. After logging a limited practice on Friday, McCaffrey officially entered the weekend with a questionable tag. The 49ers’ do-it-all back is expected to give it a go and should be on field barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. Fantasy managers who are holding out for a serviceable week from either Jordan Mason or Elijah Mitchell are playing them at their own risk. We’ll have more updates on McCaffrey later in the day, but it sounds like it will be wheels up for him against the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Vikings are “receiving calls” about EDGE Danielle Hunter. Hunter has been the subject of trade rumors for years, but the Vikings have always worked things out with their star pass-rusher. That includes giving him a one-year, $20 million contract that features a no-tag clause this offseason. Hunter leads the NFL with eight sacks but his team sits at 2-4. With Minnesota’s season circling the drain, it would be smart for them to get something for Hunter instead of holding onto him for a lost season.

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Trends

San Francisco is 17-2 SU in its last 19 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing Minnesota

Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against San Francisco

Minnesota is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games when playing at home against San Francisco

49ers vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take the over. This total is too low. Since the start of last season, 49ers QB Brock Purdy ranks fourth in QBR, seventh in first down rate and eighth in touchdown percentage when facing 5-plus pass rushers. I bring that up because the Vikings are blitzing opponents on 57% of their dropbacks, which is by far the highest rate in the NFL. Even without Deebo Samuel, who is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury, Purdy should light up this Minnesota defense.

On the other side, the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL but Kirk Cousins’ 14 touchdown passes this season is tied with Tua Tagovailoa. The Vikings can’t run the ball, so they keep throwing in hopes to out-pace their defense. That doesn’t work well from a win-loss standpoint, but for the purposes of the over it works great for us tonight.

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: 49ERS/VIKINGS OVER 43