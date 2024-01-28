Close Menu
    NFL Articles

    NFC Championship: Lions vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions

    Lions vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions
    Which players in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game will provide bettors their best opportunity to cash on the player prop market? Just ahead is our Lions vs. 49ers player prop predictions ahead of today’s 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Levi’s Stadium.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    321 Detroit Lions (+7.5) at 322 San Francisco 49ers (-7.5); o/u 51.5

    5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

    Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

    TV: FOX

    Lions vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Love Underdog Detroit

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lions vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions: Montgomery Under Rushing Yards

    I took this same prop a week ago when the Lions beat the Bucs and it cashed. David Montgomery is still a key component to Detroit’s offense, but his role has diminished. Jahmyr Gibbs is the more explosive player and in recent weeks, you can see how offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gotten the rookie back more involved. In two of his last three games, Montgomery has just 10 carries for 40 or fewer yards. The Lions also figure to be in a tight game or trailing, which would minimize Montgomery’s role even further.

    David Montgomery Under 44.5 Rushing Yards

    Lions vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions: Purdy Over Passing Yards

    This play is chalky but I don’t care; I’m not passing (pun intended). The Lions surrendered 349 passing yards to Baker Mayfield in the Divisional round and 367 to Matthew Stafford Wild Card Weekend. Going back to Wek 18, Detroit also allowed 396 passing yards to Nick Mullens, who also threw for 411 yards on the Lions when the two teams met in Week 16. In their last five games, Detroit has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw for at least 345 yards in their past five games. Following a shaky performance in the rain last week, Brock Purdy should rebound with a big performance tonight.

    Brock Purdy over 273.5 passing yards

    Lions vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions: Kittle Over Yards Longest Catch

    This prop correlates well with Purdy’s passing yards. 49ers tight end George Kittle has a reception of at least 25 yards in 10 of his last 14 games. With the way Detroit’s defense has hemorrhaged yards of late, there’s a good chance that Kittle will catch another long pass tonight.

    George Kittle over 24.5 Yards Longest Catch

