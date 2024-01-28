NFC Championship: Lions vs. 49ers Over/Under Prediction

The 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Levi’s Stadium on Sunday will determine who represents the NFC in the Super Bowl. Keep reading for our Lions vs. 49ers over/under prediction ahead of tonight’s NFC Championship Game.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

321 Detroit Lions (+7.5) at 322 San Francisco 49ers (-7.5); o/u 51.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Lions vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Love Underdog Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lions Remove LaPorta from Injury Report

Lions removed Sam LaPorta (knee) from their injury report for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. There was never really any doubt over whether LaPorta would play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The rookie tight end has battled through the same knee injury in each of the Lion’s first two playoff games and will do so again on Sunday. Despite his injury, LaPorta has caught 12 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown this postseason and should be in good shape come Sunday night.

Shanahan Says Samuel “full go” for Sunday

Kyle Shanahan said Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was a “full go” in Friday’s practice and will play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Lions.

Samuel was removed from the team’s final injury report, suggesting there’s no reason to be concerned heading into the weekend. Earlier reports of Friday’s practice suggested Samuel was trending toward playing after he reportedly looked good in the portion opened to media. The 49ers need all hands on deck as they prepare to take on the Lions for a right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Samuel being ready to go means Brock Purdy has arguably his best offensive weapon at his disposal.

Lions vs. 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 playoff games

49ers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite

Lions are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games as an underdog

Detroit is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog

Lions vs. 49ers Over/Under Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 9-4 in the Lions’ last 13 games following a win, is 19-9 in their last 28 conference games and is 17-8 in their last 25 games following an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 12-3-1 in the 49ers’ last 16 games when favored between 3.5 and 10 points, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent with a winning record and has hit in five out of their last six games following a win.

The Lions are outstanding against the run, but their pass defense is horrendous. Brock Purdy struggled last Saturday night against the Packers, but that was in the rain. He’ll also have Samuel at his disposal, which should draw attention away from Brandon Aiyuk on the outside. Aiyuk is a big play waiting to happen, as is George Kittle.

On the other side, the Packers outlined how to move the ball on the 49ers. Nick Bosa is a headache, but the rest of the defensive line hasn’t been as effective as it has been in year’s past. Jared Goff has more than enough weapons to get the ball in the end zone a few times tonight and help cash this over.

Lions vs. 49ers Over/Under NFL Prediction: OVER 51.5