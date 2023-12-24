Lions vs. Vikings NFL Week 16 Betting Odds & Prediction

NFC North rivals clash in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon when the Vikings host the Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Detroit cover as a 3-point favorite or is there a better bet in this Lions vs. Vikings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

467 Detroit Lions (-3) at 468 Minnesota Vikings (+3); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 24, 2023

U.S. Bank, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jared Goff completed 24-of-34 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the Lions’ 42-17, Week 15 win over the Broncos. Saturday’s five-touchdown outing marked the second time in his career that Goff threw for five scores.

The Lions’ signal-caller was hot early, slinging three first-half touchdowns to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at the half. Of the five touchdowns Goff threw, three went to tight end Sam LaPorta, who turned in his best day as a pro while helping lead the Lions to their 10th win of the season. On the verge of punching their playoff ticket, Goff and the Lions will take on the Vikings in a pivotal Week 16 matchup. Goff can be treated as a high-end QB2.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable for Week 16 against the Lions. Right tackle Brian O’Neil is also questionable. Mattison returned to practice on Friday after sitting out of the first two sessions of the week. Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “We’re kind of building with the mindset that Ty is going to be a guy we’re trying to get the ball to a lot.” All signs point to Ty Chandler handling the bulk of the work for Minnesota, whether or not Mattison is available. Chandler will rank as an RB2 while Mattison is not on the fantasy radar for Week 16.

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing Minnesota

Minnesota is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games at home

Lions vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Lions are a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against the Vikings. They’ve also covered in 18 of their last 24 games overall and are 9-3 against the number in their last 12 road games. Detroit has covered in 19 of its last 27 games against a conference opponents and is 11-3 against the number in its last 14 games against a divisional foe.

Lions vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -3