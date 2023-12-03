Lions vs. Saints NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is the road team laying too many points in Sunday’s Lions vs. Saints matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET from New Orleans? Dan Campbell’s team is currently laying 4.5 points as a road favorite, while the total sits at 47.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Detroit Lions (-4.5) at 454 New Orleans Saints (+4.5); o/u 47

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

David Montgomery (foot) was removed from the Lions’ Week 13 injury report against the Saints. Montgomery was listed as limited earlier in the week but doesn’t carry a game status heading into the weekend. The veteran back should be good to go against the Saints and will rank as a fringe RB1/RB2. Montgomery has totaled 285 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 41 touches since returning from injury in Week 10, splitting touches with Jahmyr Gibbs.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Saints HC Dennis Allen said Chris Olave is still in concussion protocol. Olave has practiced throughout the week but has yet to clear concussion protocol. We don’t yet know his status heading into the weekend, but regardless of what the team lists him as, he can’t play if he hasn’t cleared protocol. Allen said Olave still has a chance to clear protocol, but there’s a good chance he will miss Week 13’s contest against the Lions. We’ll be sure to check back in when we have more information.

Lions vs. Saints Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games when playing New Orleans

Detroit is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 6 games when playing Detroit

Lions vs. Saints Prediction:

Take the under. Have oddsmakers seen the way Derek Carr and the New Orleans offense has operated in the red zone this season? Last week in Atlanta, the Saints settled for five field goals despite moving the ball efficiently between the 20s. That has been mostly Carr’s career: Move the ball well enough to rack up stats that people defend, but not win games because he’s not efficient enough in the red area.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff has three turnovers in consecutive games, so I expect Detroit OC Ben Johnson to tighten the reigns today in New Orleans. Perhaps the Lions will lean more on their running game and be more conservative today in New Orleans.

Lions vs. Saints NFL Prediction: UNDER 47