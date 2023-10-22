    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Lions vs. Ravens NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments

    The Detroit Lions head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Ravens cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Lions vs. Ravens betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Detroit Lions are 5-1 straight up and 5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Chiefs, and their lone loss came against the Seahawks.

    The Baltimore Ravens are 4-2 straight up on the year and 4-2 against the spread. Their best win came against the Browns, and their worst loss came against the Colts.

    Lions vs. Ravens Matchup & Betting Odds

    457 Detroit Lions (+3) at 458 Baltimore Ravens (-3); o/u 43

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

    M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

    TV: FOX

    Lions vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

    Lions running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a rib injury. Montgomery leads the Lions in rushing attempts (94), rushing yards (385), and rushing touchdowns (6) in 5 games of action this season.

    Lions reserve running back Craig Reynolds is questionable for Sunday’s tilt with the Ravens due to hamstring and toe injuries. If Montgomery and Reynolds are both out, Detroit rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will likely get the bulk of the backfield work.

    Detroit starting left guard Jonah Jackson will miss this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. In his place, the Lions will likely start Kayode Awosika at the left guard spot. 

    Baltimore Ravens Daily Fantasy Spin

    Baltimore starting safety Marcus Williams is out with a hamstring injury for this weekend’s home clash against Detroit. Williams has 10 total tackles and 2 passes defended in 3 games this year.

    Ravens starting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has missed his team’s last 4 games with an ankle injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s game against the Lions. Oweh has 8 sacks in 34 career games for the Ravens over the past three seasons.

    Baltimore backup nickelback Kevon Seymour will miss this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. Seymour had 2 tackles against the Browns in his team’s Week 4 win.

    Baltimore is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The under is 7-3 in Baltimore’s last 10 games.

    The under is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

    Baltimore is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Detroit.

    Lions vs. Ravens Betting Prediction:

    The Detroit Lions hype train is going so fast that it’s about to veer off the tracks. The Lions have won 4 straight games by 14 points or more this season, and it looks like they’re one of the top teams in the NFC. They might be, but this is a tenuous spot for them. Lions QB Jared Goff has been great this season, but he’s better at home than on the road. Goff has a passer rating of 113.3 and a yards per pass attempt of 8.4 at home this season. On the road, Goff has a passer rating of 97.7 and averages 7.6 yards per pass attempt. He might struggle a bit in Baltimore on Sunday.

    Goff may toil because the Ravens’ defense is one of the league’s best. Baltimore ranks first in opponent points per play this season and second in opponent yards per play. Furthermore, the Ravens are 10th in opponent yards per point. In a slight contrarian play, I like Baltimore to win this one at home by more than a field goal.

    NFL Week 7 Lions vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com