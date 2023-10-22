Lions vs. Ravens NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Detroit Lions head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Ravens cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Lions vs. Ravens betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Detroit Lions are 5-1 straight up and 5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Chiefs, and their lone loss came against the Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens are 4-2 straight up on the year and 4-2 against the spread. Their best win came against the Browns, and their worst loss came against the Colts.

Lions vs. Ravens Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Detroit Lions (+3) at 458 Baltimore Ravens (-3); o/u 43

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Ravens Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions Daily Fantasy Spin

Lions running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a rib injury. Montgomery leads the Lions in rushing attempts (94), rushing yards (385), and rushing touchdowns (6) in 5 games of action this season.

Lions reserve running back Craig Reynolds is questionable for Sunday’s tilt with the Ravens due to hamstring and toe injuries. If Montgomery and Reynolds are both out, Detroit rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will likely get the bulk of the backfield work.

Detroit starting left guard Jonah Jackson will miss this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. In his place, the Lions will likely start Kayode Awosika at the left guard spot.

Baltimore Ravens Daily Fantasy Spin

Baltimore starting safety Marcus Williams is out with a hamstring injury for this weekend’s home clash against Detroit. Williams has 10 total tackles and 2 passes defended in 3 games this year.

Ravens starting outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has missed his team’s last 4 games with an ankle injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s game against the Lions. Oweh has 8 sacks in 34 career games for the Ravens over the past three seasons.

Baltimore backup nickelback Kevon Seymour will miss this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. Seymour had 2 tackles against the Browns in his team’s Week 4 win.

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Baltimore is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Baltimore’s last 10 games.

The under is 6-4 in Detroit’s last 10 games.

Baltimore is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Detroit.

Lions vs. Ravens Betting Prediction:

The Detroit Lions hype train is going so fast that it’s about to veer off the tracks. The Lions have won 4 straight games by 14 points or more this season, and it looks like they’re one of the top teams in the NFC. They might be, but this is a tenuous spot for them. Lions QB Jared Goff has been great this season, but he’s better at home than on the road. Goff has a passer rating of 113.3 and a yards per pass attempt of 8.4 at home this season. On the road, Goff has a passer rating of 97.7 and averages 7.6 yards per pass attempt. He might struggle a bit in Baltimore on Sunday.

Goff may toil because the Ravens’ defense is one of the league’s best. Baltimore ranks first in opponent points per play this season and second in opponent yards per play. Furthermore, the Ravens are 10th in opponent yards per point. In a slight contrarian play, I like Baltimore to win this one at home by more than a field goal.

NFL Week 7 Lions vs. Ravens NFL Prediction: BALTIMORE RAVENS -3