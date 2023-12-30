Lions vs. Cowboys NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Saturday night’s Lions vs. Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium moved from 6 to 5.5 in favor of Dallas. Is Jared Goff and Co. a live dog tonight? Or will the Cowboys come through as the favorites?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

103 Detroit Lions (+5.5) at 104 Dallas Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 52.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN Networks

Lions vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ Week 16 win over the Vikings, adding four catches for 20 yards.

Gibbs was targeted seven times. David Montgomery punched in a short touchdown and rushed 17 times, but the Lions didn’t shy away from using Gibbs near the end zone either. One of his two scores came within the five-yard line. Both running backs ended the day at 19 touches. The Lions travel to face the Cowboys next week, meaning they will likely be playing from behind. That will mean plenty of targets for Gibbs once again, keeping him firmly in the RB1 ranks for Week 17.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

CeeDee Lamb caught 6-of-10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, adding two rushes for 14 yards.

Lamb’s day was highlighted by a 49-yard catch and run touchdown in the first half, as he shed a couple would-be tacklers for the long score in what was a low-scoring affair. He led the Cowboys with ten targets and nearly scored a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, right before Dak Prescott connected with Brandin Cooks for a score. Lamb, with 47 targets over his past four games, will be a high-upside WR1 in Week 17 against Detroit.

Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games on the road

The Cowboys are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Detroit

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take Detroit. This is too many points to lay against a Lions team that is flying high after clinching the NFC North last Sunday. And if you think Dan Campbell’s team will rest on their laurels after accomplishing that historic feat, then you haven’t been paying attention to this team the last two years.

The Cowboys have been outstanding at home this season, posting a 7-0 record straight up and a 6-1 mark against the number. That said, those seven wins at AT&T Stadium came against the Jets, Patriots, Rams, Giants, Commanders, Seahawks and Eagles. Sure, the victories over Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia are legit, but the Seahawks covered and the Eagles were reeling at the time. Detroit has more than enough offense to hang with Dallas tonight.

Lions vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS +5.5