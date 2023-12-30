Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Lions vs. Cowboys NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Lions vs. Cowboys

    The line in Saturday night’s Lions vs. Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium moved from 6 to 5.5 in favor of Dallas. Is Jared Goff and Co. a live dog tonight? Or will the Cowboys come through as the favorites?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    103 Detroit Lions (+5.5) at 104 Dallas Cowboys (-5.5); o/u 52.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: ABC/ESPN Networks

    Lions vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Lions DFS Spin

    Jahmyr Gibbs rushed 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ Week 16 win over the Vikings, adding four catches for 20 yards.

    Gibbs was targeted seven times. David Montgomery punched in a short touchdown and rushed 17 times, but the Lions didn’t shy away from using Gibbs near the end zone either. One of his two scores came within the five-yard line. Both running backs ended the day at 19 touches. The Lions travel to face the Cowboys next week, meaning they will likely be playing from behind. That will mean plenty of targets for Gibbs once again, keeping him firmly in the RB1 ranks for Week 17.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    CeeDee Lamb caught 6-of-10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ Week 16 loss to the Dolphins, adding two rushes for 14 yards.

    Lamb’s day was highlighted by a 49-yard catch and run touchdown in the first half, as he shed a couple would-be tacklers for the long score in what was a low-scoring affair. He led the Cowboys with ten targets and nearly scored a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, right before Dak Prescott connected with Brandin Cooks for a score. Lamb, with 47 targets over his past four games, will be a high-upside WR1 in Week 17 against Detroit.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games on the road

    The Cowboys are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Detroit

    Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction:

    Take Detroit. This is too many points to lay against a Lions team that is flying high after clinching the NFC North last Sunday. And if you think Dan Campbell’s team will rest on their laurels after accomplishing that historic feat, then you haven’t been paying attention to this team the last two years.

    The Cowboys have been outstanding at home this season, posting a 7-0 record straight up and a 6-1 mark against the number. That said, those seven wins at AT&T Stadium came against the Jets, Patriots, Rams, Giants, Commanders, Seahawks and Eagles. Sure, the victories over Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia are legit, but the Seahawks covered and the Eagles were reeling at the time. Detroit has more than enough offense to hang with Dallas tonight.  

    Lions vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS +5.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com