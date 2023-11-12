Lions vs. Chargers NFL Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team catching three points as a home dog and the total sitting at 48.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Lions vs. Chargers matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference clash is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

257 Detroit Lions (-3) at 258 Los Angeles Chargers (+3); o/u 48.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: CBS

Lions vs. Chargers Public Betting Information

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Lions removed RB David Montgomery from the Week 10 injury report against the Chargers. A full week of practice was more than enough for Montgomery to show he was ready to go for Week 10. A rib injury sidelined him for two weeks, but his brief absence combined with the Week 9 bye will now be followed with a matchup against the Chargers. It will be interesting to see how the Lions deploy Montgomery after a two-week breakout by Jahmyr Gibbs. Head coach Dan Campbell said the team is expected to take more of a “committee” approach going forward, which could limit Montgomery’s upside going forward.

Los Angeles Chargers DFS Spin

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Joshua Palmer is dealing with a knee sprain. When asked if he thought Palmer would return this season, Staley said, “No expectations.” It’s likely too early for Staley and the team’s doctors to tell how long Palmer will be out for, but it sounds like how will miss more than just the minimum of four weeks while on injured reserve. In the meantime, first-round rookie Quentin Johnston will be thrust into a full-time role. Johnston began the year playing behind Mike Williams and Palmer. With both out of the picture, Johnston will serve as his team’s No. 2 receiver.

Lions vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The Lions are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Chargers’ last 5 games

LA Chargers is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Detroit

Lions vs. Chargers Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Chargers can’t run the ball and their passing attack can be contained if their opponent contains Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler (out of the backfield). Detroit can accomplish that feat, while also moving the ball effectively against a Chargers secondary that can be had. The Lions also have the advantage of having their bye last week, whereas the Chargers played on the other side of the nation on Monday night.

Lions vs. Chargers NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -3