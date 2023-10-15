    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Lions vs. Bucs, 10/15/23 NFL Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) rolls out during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    A battle between division rivals will ensue on Sunday when the Bucs host the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Which side will come through for bettors? We’ve got odds, trends and a prediction for this Lions vs. Bucs matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    267 Detroit Lions (-3) at 268 Tampa Bay Bucs (+3); o/u 42.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

    TV: FOX

    Lions vs. Bucs Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Detroit Lions DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Sam LaPorta (calf) is “trending in the right direction” for Week 6 against the Bucs. LaPorta also told reporters on Friday he expects to play after taking part in the team’s morning walkthrough. Per Schefter, LaPorta still needs to make it through a pre-game workout to get the final green light. We fully expect LaPorta to play, though he could see his snaps limited because of the calf issue. He still ranks as a TE1 for Week 6.

    Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

    Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said Mike Evans (hamstring) will be a “full go” for Week 6 against the Lions. According to Bowles, Evans was also a “full go” in practice. The veteran receiver who was injured in Week 4 against the Saints was able to rest up during the Bucs’ Week 5 bye and is on track to play against the Lions. Evans has shown a good rapport with Baker Mayfield early on, catching 20 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He’ll be a high-end WR2 against the Lions.

    Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

    The Lions are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

    Tampa Bay is 17-8 SU in its last 25 games at home

    Lions vs. Bucs Prediction:

    Take the under. The Lions scored 42 points last Sunday, but that was against a helpless Carolina team that doesn’t have an offense. Baker Mayfield has played well for Tampa in the early part of the season and the Bucs have the ability to play a ball control offense. Both defenses have also been stout, as Detroit’s front seven has caused major issues for opponents. The same can be applied to Tampa. Keep in mind that as good as Jared Goff has been the last two seasons, he has also struggled more on the road than at home throughout his career.

    Lions vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: UNDER 42.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com