Lions vs. Bucs, 10/15/23 NFL Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

A battle between division rivals will ensue on Sunday when the Bucs host the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Which side will come through for bettors? We’ve got odds, trends and a prediction for this Lions vs. Bucs matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Detroit Lions (-3) at 268 Tampa Bay Bucs (+3); o/u 42.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX

Lions vs. Bucs Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Sam LaPorta (calf) is “trending in the right direction” for Week 6 against the Bucs. LaPorta also told reporters on Friday he expects to play after taking part in the team’s morning walkthrough. Per Schefter, LaPorta still needs to make it through a pre-game workout to get the final green light. We fully expect LaPorta to play, though he could see his snaps limited because of the calf issue. He still ranks as a TE1 for Week 6.

Tampa Bay Bucs DFS Spin

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said Mike Evans (hamstring) will be a “full go” for Week 6 against the Lions. According to Bowles, Evans was also a “full go” in practice. The veteran receiver who was injured in Week 4 against the Saints was able to rest up during the Bucs’ Week 5 bye and is on track to play against the Lions. Evans has shown a good rapport with Baker Mayfield early on, catching 20 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He’ll be a high-end WR2 against the Lions.

Lions vs. Bucs Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

The Lions are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

Tampa Bay is 17-8 SU in its last 25 games at home

Lions vs. Bucs Prediction:

Take the under. The Lions scored 42 points last Sunday, but that was against a helpless Carolina team that doesn’t have an offense. Baker Mayfield has played well for Tampa in the early part of the season and the Bucs have the ability to play a ball control offense. Both defenses have also been stout, as Detroit’s front seven has caused major issues for opponents. The same can be applied to Tampa. Keep in mind that as good as Jared Goff has been the last two seasons, he has also struggled more on the road than at home throughout his career.

Lions vs. Bucs NFL Prediction: UNDER 42.5