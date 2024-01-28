Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Betting Odds & Prediction

Is 7.5 too many points to lay with San Francisco in Sunday night’s Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game? Or will the Niners roll with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl? Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET tonight from Levi’s Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

321 Detroit Lions (+7.5) at 322 San Francisco 49ers (-7.5); o/u 51.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

Lions vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Love Underdog Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lions Remove Reynolds from Injury Report

Lions removed Josh Reynolds (ribs) from the team’s injury report for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Reynolds was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice and will be good to go. The Lions’ WR2 has caught seven passes for 107 yards and one touchdown this offseason and will play opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown. With Kalif Raymond (knee) once again ruled out, Reynolds could see a slight uptick in targets, and is a worthwhile dart throw in DFS lineups.

Niners have Zero Players listed on Final Injury Report

The 49ers do not have any players listed on their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Lions. The player who carried the most concern heading into the week was Deebo Samuel (shoulder), who logged a full practice on Friday and was removed from the injury report. The 49ers enter Sunday’s game with a roster that’s near 100 percent as far as health is concerned and should be good to go against the Lions. Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) were full participants in practice throughout the week despite dealing with minor injuries.

Lions vs. 49ers Betting Trends

Under is 7-1 in 49ers last 8 playoff games

Over is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 vs. a team with a winning record

Under is 4-1 in Lions last 5 games as a road underdog

Over is 9-4 in Lions last 13 games following a straight up win

Lions vs. 49ers Over/Under Prediction:

Take San Francisco. Everyone and their brother is on the Lions tonight. They look at this spread and see dollar signs because of the way San Francisco played last week versus Green Bay. That’s fair, especially when you consider Detroit’s magical season. The Lions are 14-5 on the year and 13-6 against the spread. So why lay over seven points with a Niners team that didn’t come close to covering against the Packers last weekend.

However, Samuel means that much to the Niners. He practiced this week and will play tonight. He barely played last week before injuring his shoulder and you could tell the Niners suffered offensively given his absence. With Samuel active and playing, Kyle Shanahan will have his full complement of weapons to attack a Detroit secondary that has struggled.

Oh, and I don’t trust Jared Goff. I know he’s had an incredible year. I know he and Dan Campbell have captured the hearts of Motown. That said, including playoffs, Goff has 12 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions against zone coverage this season. The 49ers have played zone coverage at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. They have 16 interceptions, which is the second-most in the NFL, with only six passing touchdowns allowed when playing zone. The Lions also have injuries up front and if they fall behind, Goff will be a sitting duck – a sitting duck prone to turn the ball over.

Lions vs. 49ers Over/Under NFL Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -7.5