Lions at Bears NFL Week 14 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Detroit the best bet in Sunday’s Lions vs. Bears NFC North clash at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or will Justin Fields lead Chicago to an upset win as a 3-point home underdog in what could be bad weather at Solider Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

109 Detroit Lions (-3) at 110 Chicago Bears (+3); o/u 43

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Solider Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Lions at Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jared Goff completed 16-of-25 attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 33-28 Week 13 win against the Saints, adding two rushes for -2 yards.

The Lions got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter. Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for one score and Sam LaPorta — who dominated targets in this one — for another. Goff also had a few off-target throws that should have been picked off in the second half. He has been shaky of late and the Lions seem intent on hiding their QB as much as possible. Goff will be a QB2 option in Week 14 against Chicago. He had two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Bears in Week 11.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

D’Onta Foreman (ankle) was removed from the Week 14 injury report and will play against the Lions. Foreman practiced in full throughout the week. The last time we saw the Bears, Roschon Johnson dominated the snaps and carries for the backfield. That was, however, without Foreman active. Foreman went from a healthy scratch to a workhorse back in a matter of weeks to start the year, so it’s impossible to say who will lead the way in Week 14. This is a situation to avoid until we get some data on the touch split on Sunday.

Lions at Bears Betting Trends

The Lions are 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

Detroit is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games

Chicago is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Lions at Bears Prediction:

Take Detroit. Jared Goff isn’t the safest bet in poor weather, which is expected to hit Chicago today. Goff also threw three interceptions in Detroit’s Week 11 win over the Bears, which is the most picks he’s thrown since joining the Lions. Still, the Lions have won three straight against the Bears and are 4-0 outright and ATS as a road favorite this season. While the Lions have struggled to contain Justin Fields on the ground, he’s also not going to beat them thought he air. As long as Detroit protects the ball, the team should cover today.

Lions at Bears NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -3