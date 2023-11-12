Jets vs. Raiders NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Jets head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday night when Week 10’s NFL slate concludes at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Can the Jets cover the 1-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Jets vs. Raiders betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Jets are 4-4 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Eagles, and their worst loss came against the Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-5 straight up on the year and 4-5 against the spread. Their best win came against the Packers, and their worst loss came against the Bears.

Jets vs. Raiders Matchup & Betting Odds

263 New York Jets (-1) at 264 Las Vegas Raiders (+1); o/u 36.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets starting right tackle Billy Turner will miss his team’s Sunday night game against the Raiders with a finger injury. The Jets will likely start 11-year veteran Dennis Kelly in his place. New York edge rusher Will McDonald IV is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game with an ankle injury. McDonald has 3 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 4 games of action for the Jets this season.

Las Vegas Raiders Daily Fantasy Spin

Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are both questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Jets. Peters has 24 total tackles, an interception, and 5 passes defended in 9 games of action for the Raiders this season.

Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller is listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game with a shoulder injury. Las Vegas will likely elevate fourth-year man Justin Herron to start at that spot on Sunday.

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The under is 7-3 in New York’s last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in Las Vegas’s last 10 games.

Las Vegas is 18-35 straight up in night games over the last 20 years.

Las Vegas is 1-3 ATS as an underdog this season.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is 2-1 ATS in the Mountain Time Zone. This will be his first game in the Pacific Time Zone.

Jets vs. Raiders Betting Prediction:

Coming into the season, many thought that the Jets would have a great defense. Through 8 games, it appears that they do. New York ranks third in the NFL in opponent yards per play and fourth in the NFL in opponent points per play. That could spell trouble for the Raiders, who are starting a rookie at quarterback in a year where they’ve already fired their head coach. Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell has thrown for 522 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions through three games this season. He has a QBR of 19.7 on the year. O’Connell looked good against the Giants last week, but that’s not saying much. I think he’ll struggle against a stout Jets defense and have trouble moving the ball and scoring. Because of that, I like the Jets to win this game outright on the road on Sunday night.

NFL Week 10 Jets vs. Raiders Prediction: NEW YORK JETS -1