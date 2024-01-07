Jets vs. Patriots NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

With rumors swirling around the future status of head coach Bill Belichick, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Jets vs. Patriots matchup? The AFC East rivals will wrap up their season at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 New York Jets (+1.5) at 472 New England Patriots (-1.5); o/u 30.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: FOX

Jets vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Zach Wilson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be inactive for Week 18 against the Patriots. Wilson will miss the season’s final three games with a brain injury. Trevor Siemian will remain under center for New York. He has peppered Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall with targets over the past two games; that’ll likely continue in Week 18.

New England Patriots DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick “have not yet talked about a split at any point this season.” That doesn’t mean a split isn’t coming. Schefter acknowledged as much, saying, “It feels like the end of an era to many around the league.” Belichick’s contract has one more year on it, so Kraft with either have to fire Belichick or trade him to another team. Though coaching trades are rare, we just saw one happen with Sean Payton being sent to Denver after coming out of retirement.

The Patriots are currently vying for the No. 2 overall pick. With a massive overhaul at quarterback on the horizon, Kraft could press the reset button by pairing a new head coach with the team’s next quarterback. Belichick also acts as the team’s general manager, meaning a new GM would get to handle the process of deciding on a fresh quarterback. The timing of a potential firing couldn’t be more perfect. The only thing standing in Kraft’s way is the fact that he has to can the greatest coach to ever don the headset.

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games when playing New England

New England is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against NY Jets

New England is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Jets

Jets vs. Patriots Prediction:

Take New England. If this is Belichick’s final game as the head coach of the Patriots, he ain’t losing to the Jets. He doesn’t care about New England’s draft status, nor do the current players on the Patriots’ roster. They’ll give it all they have against a Jets team that they’ve owned since Belichick spurned New York to become New England’s head coach nearly 25 years ago.

The Patriots have won 15 straight against the Jets, which is the longest active win streak in the NFL by one team versus another. Belichick is 39-12 lifetime against the Jets, which includes the playoffs. Those are the most wins by a head coach versus a single team in the Super Bowl era. You can bet that Belichick will look to take away Breece Hall and force the Jets to throw to win. Assuming Bailey Zappe and the rest of the Patriots offense don’t give the game away like they did a week ago in Buffalo, then the Pats will win today. It won’t be pretty, but they’ll cover.

Jets vs. Patriots NFL Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS -1.5