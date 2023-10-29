Jets vs. Giants NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Jets head to East Rutherford to face the New York Giants on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Giants cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Jets vs. Giants betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Jets are 3-3 straight up and 4-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Eagles, and their worst loss came against the Patriots.

The New York Giants are 2-5 straight up on the year and 2-5 against the spread. Their best win came against the Commanders, and their worst loss came against the Seahawks.

Jets vs. Giants Matchup & Betting Odds

263 New York Jets (-3) at 264 New York Giants (+3); o/u 35

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Jets vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets starting right guard Joe Tippmann will miss Sunday’s game with a thigh injury. In his stead, the Jets will likely start former Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer. Jets backup wide receiver Irwin Charles is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury for this weekend’s tilt with the Giants.

Jets starting slot receiver Randall Cobb is questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. Cobb has 3 catches for 20 yards in 6 games of action this year. Michael Carter II is the Jets’ starting nickel back. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury, leaving him questionable for his club’s clash with the Giants.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss Sunday’s game and several more contests after that with a neck injury. It’s possible that he won’t play again for the rest of the season. In 5 games, Jones threw for 884 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while posting a QBR of 39.0. The Giants will start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback on Sunday. Taylor has thrown for 571 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions with a QBR of 50.8 in 6 contests this year.

Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson (neck), tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jets vs. Giants Betting Trends

NFL underdogs in games where the total is below 42 are 23-8-1 ATS this season.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is 20-12-2 ATS as an underdog in his career.

The Giants are 4-3 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

The under is 8-2 in the Giants’ last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in the Jets’ last 10 games.

Jets vs. Giants Betting Prediction:

Despite looking a bit better the past few weeks, I can’t trust Zach Wilson. Wilson is 2-2 ATS as a favorite with the Jets, but the more concerning number is his QBR. Zach Wilson has a QBR of 37.1 this season, a figure that ranks 29th in the NFL. If that wasn’t bad enough, Wilson has the lowest EPA per play, completion percentage, and success rate of the 38 quarterbacks that have played at least 300 plays since the start of last season. I know this game will be played in the same stadium as his home games, but the Giants crowd should be loud and could affect Wilson and the Jets’ offense in this one.

The Giants have looked better with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback. Taylor is 1-1 straight up as the starter and was a play away from being 2-0 as the Giants fell to the Bills on Sunday Night Football 14-9 a few weeks ago. I like that the Giants are getting a field goal in this game and think they’ll be able to carry over some of the momentum they’ve created the past two weeks into this game. I like the Giants and the points in MetLife on Sunday.

NFL Week 8 Jets vs. Giants Prediction: NEW YORK GIANTS +3