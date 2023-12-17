Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Jets vs. Dolphins NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Jets vs. Dolphins
    Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Given how banged-up Miami is heading into Sunday’s matchup, is New York a live dog in today’s Jets vs. Dolphins contest? Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    319 New York Jets (+8.5) at 320 Miami Dolphins (-8.5); o/u 36.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: CBS

    Jets vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Jets DFS Spin

    Breece Hall (ankle) remained limited for Thursday’s practice. The back-to-back limited days actually put Hall ahead of where he was last week. There is zero concern as to his Week 15 status. Coming off his best game as a pass-catcher this season, Hall is going to need some more receptions to get home as an RB2 vs. the Dolphins.

    Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins will allow Tyreek Hill (ankle) to determine whether or not he can play in Week 15 against the Jets. We saw Hill play through the same ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Titans, but a week without practice suggests the injury was too painful to play on during the week. Hill will likely test things out in pre-game and then decide on his availability soon after. The Dolphins inactives will be one to keep an eye on 90 minutes before kickoff.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 8 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 8 games on the road

    Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against NY Jets

    Miami is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

    Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction:

    Take the under. The Dolphins are averaging 36.0 points per game this season but that’s with a healthy Tyreek Hill. As we saw on Monday night, if Hill is absent from this offense or limited, Tua Tagovailoa looks like a completely different quarterback and the offense as a whole is less explosive.

    As for the Jets, they scored 30 points in Week 14 but have been held to 13 or fewer points in six straight games. I highly doubt things have suddenly clicked for Zach Wilson.

    Jets vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com