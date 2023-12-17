Jets vs. Dolphins NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Given how banged-up Miami is heading into Sunday’s matchup, is New York a live dog in today’s Jets vs. Dolphins contest? Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

319 New York Jets (+8.5) at 320 Miami Dolphins (-8.5); o/u 36.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Jets vs. Dolphins Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Breece Hall (ankle) remained limited for Thursday’s practice. The back-to-back limited days actually put Hall ahead of where he was last week. There is zero concern as to his Week 15 status. Coming off his best game as a pass-catcher this season, Hall is going to need some more receptions to get home as an RB2 vs. the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins will allow Tyreek Hill (ankle) to determine whether or not he can play in Week 15 against the Jets. We saw Hill play through the same ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Titans, but a week without practice suggests the injury was too painful to play on during the week. Hill will likely test things out in pre-game and then decide on his availability soon after. The Dolphins inactives will be one to keep an eye on 90 minutes before kickoff.

Jets vs. Dolphins Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Jets’s last 8 games on the road

Miami is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against NY Jets

Miami is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home

Jets vs. Dolphins Prediction:

Take the under. The Dolphins are averaging 36.0 points per game this season but that’s with a healthy Tyreek Hill. As we saw on Monday night, if Hill is absent from this offense or limited, Tua Tagovailoa looks like a completely different quarterback and the offense as a whole is less explosive.

As for the Jets, they scored 30 points in Week 14 but have been held to 13 or fewer points in six straight games. I highly doubt things have suddenly clicked for Zach Wilson.

Jets vs. Dolphins NFL Prediction: UNDER 36.5