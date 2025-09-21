Jets vs. Buccaneers Odds & Picks — Week 3 Betting Preview

Jets Buccaneers odds headline a key AFC–NFC showdown in Week 3 as New York visits Tampa Bay. We compare opening vs. current lines, live public betting splits, key injuries, weather, actionable trends, expert picks, and a Same Game Parlay build. For more coverage, see our NFL hub and weekly SuperContest picks.

Game Info & TV Coverage

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL TV / Streaming: FOX regional; NFL+ for replay

Jets vs. Buccaneers Odds & Market Read

Opening odds (market): Buccaneers −6.5 to −7 · Total 44.5

Current odds (Bovada): Buccaneers −6.5 · Jets +6.5 · Total 43.5 · ML: TB −290 / NYJ +240

Movement: Tampa support pushed and held the spread at the key number; total ticked down from 44.5 → 43.5 on Under interest. Jets bettors should watch for a flat +7; Bucs backers avoid laying −7.5 if it pops late.

Betting Splits & Line Dynamics

Public side: Majority tickets on Tampa at home around −6.5; sharper buyback tends to appear at +7 on New York.

Key resistance: Books defending the 6.5/7 band; totals traders leaning Under below 44.

See live NFL public betting splits on our chart

Injury Watch & Weather

Jets: QB room banged up recently; watch final statuses and OL notes. Defense largely intact.

QB room banged up recently; watch final statuses and OL notes. Defense largely intact. Buccaneers: Secondary dinged; monitor final practice reports for CB/S rotations.

Weather: Low 80s, humid, light winds (<10 mph). Minimal impact beyond fatigue/rotation management.

NFL Betting Trends That Matter

Jets as road dogs (recent seasons): defense tends to travel; live-dog profile near key numbers.

defense tends to travel; live-dog profile near key numbers. Bucs at home vs. AFC: strong straight-up record the last few years; situational edge in early kick window.

strong straight-up record the last few years; situational edge in early kick window. Totals & pace: Tampa home totals under 45 have skewed Under in recent samples; red-zone TD% is the swing factor.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS Pick: Buccaneers −6.5 (avoid −7.5). Tampa’s trench edge and field position should create margin.

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (play to 43). Projection leans conservative scripts and FG-heavy drives.

Prop Pick: Tampa RB anytime TD (volume near goal line in humid conditions).

Same Game Parlay Spotlight

Correlate Tampa advantage with modest scoring.

Leg 1: Buccaneers −6.5

Buccaneers −6.5 Leg 2: Under 45.5 (alt)

Under 45.5 (alt) Leg 3: Tampa RB anytime TD

Estimated payout: +425 to +525 depending on shop.

How to Watch & Stream

Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Replays available via NFL+.

See more NFL odds and previews on our NFL homepage.

Jets’ pass rush vs. Tampa’s protection is the fulcrum. If a +7 appears, New York becomes more attractive; if the market leans to −7.5, consider alt spreads or live entry.

