    Jets vs. Browns NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Jets vs. Browns

    Is 7.5 too much to lay with Cleveland in Thursday night’s Jets vs. Browns matchup? Or will the streaking Browns clinch a playoff berth with a win while also cashing at the window, too?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 New York Jets (+7.5) at 102 Cleveland Browns (-7.5); o/u 34.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Jets vs. Browns Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Jets DFS Spin

    NJ.com’s Andy Vasquez reports Zach Wilson (concussion) will miss the Jets’ Week 17 game against the Browns. When the Jets had the short week looming, it was almost certain that Wilson would need more time to recover from a concussion he suffered in Week 15. The Jets are coming off of a 30-28 win over the Commanders led by Trevor Siemian. He’s likely to get another start while Wilson continues to recover. This will be Wilson’s second straight game missed.

    Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Amari Cooper (heel) is “hopeful” he can play in Week 17 against the Jets. The Browns will have a “better sense” of Cooper’s status closer to game time. Coming off a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against Houston, Cooper gets a much tougher matchup on Thursday night against a top-end New York coverage unit. He’ll be a WR2 if he suits up.

    NY Jets is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    NY Jets is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    Cleveland is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

    Cleveland is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    Jets vs. Browns Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. The Browns can clinch a playoff berth tonight with a win. If they win out, they would win 12 games for only the second time in franchise history. They’re 7-1 at home this season, having posted five straight victories at home since Week 4. They lead the NFL in total defense this season, allowing just 260.3 opposing yards per game.

    Joe Flacco has also been a revelation for Cleveland, posting two straight games with 350-plus passing yards. That’s tied for the longest streak of his career and tied for the longest by a Browns quarterback since Josh McCown posted back-to-back 350-plus yard passing games in 2015.

    As for the Jets, they beat the Commanders last Sunday but tried hard to blow it despite being up big. Washington came storming back and if it weren’t for a long field goal with time expiring, the Jets would have suffered yet another ugly loss. With some controversy also surrounding the roster status of Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh is on the hot seat. A blowout loss might cost him his job.

    Jets vs. Browns NFL Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -7.5

