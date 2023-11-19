Jets vs. Bills NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

AFC East rivals clash in Buffalo on Sunday where the struggling Bills will host the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET. Given Buffalo’s struggles, is it wise to lay the seven points in this Jets vs. Bills contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

471 New York Jets (+7) at 472 Buffalo Bills (-7); o/u 40

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Jets vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Jets OT Duane Brown (hip) will not play in Week 11 against the Bills. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve two weeks ago. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week but is slow-playing his return to avoid re-aggravating the issue. Fellow offensive tackle Billy Turner is also out. Brown looks like a good bet to return for Week 12.

Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady has been named the team’s offensive coordinator. Brady was fired as Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2022 midway through the season and caught on with the Bills last offseason. He’ll take over the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense after the team fired OC Ken Dorsey after a humiliating Monday night loss to the Broncos.

Brady takes over a Bills offense that ranks third in EPA per play, second in rush EPA, sixth in yards per game, and eighth in points per game. Under Brady in 2022, the Panthers had the league’s fourth lowest EPA per play. The Bills likely won’t change much about their offensive philosophy as they desperately chase a postseason berth over the next month and a half.

Jets vs. Bills Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games when playing NY Jets

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games

Jets vs. Bills Prediction:

Take Buffalo. The Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in two games and have scored multiple offensive touchdowns just once this season (Week 4 vs. the Chiefs when they scored two offensive TDs). The Jets also have a league-low five passing touchdowns this season and the worst red zone touchdown percentage (22.7%) in the NFL. Even with Buffalo’s issues, the Bills are still 9-1 in division home games since 2020. If, and this is a big if, Josh Allen can limit the turnovers, the Bills should roll today.

Jets vs. Bills NFL Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS -7