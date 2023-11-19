    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Jets vs. Bills NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Jets vs. Bills

    AFC East rivals clash in Buffalo on Sunday where the struggling Bills will host the Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET. Given Buffalo’s struggles, is it wise to lay the seven points in this Jets vs. Bills contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    471 New York Jets (+7) at 472 Buffalo Bills (-7); o/u 40

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: CBS

    Jets vs. Bills Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Jets DFS Spin

    Jets OT Duane Brown (hip) will not play in Week 11 against the Bills. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve two weeks ago. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week but is slow-playing his return to avoid re-aggravating the issue. Fellow offensive tackle Billy Turner is also out. Brown looks like a good bet to return for Week 12.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady has been named the team’s offensive coordinator. Brady was fired as Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2022 midway through the season and caught on with the Bills last offseason. He’ll take over the Josh Allen-led Buffalo offense after the team fired OC Ken Dorsey after a humiliating Monday night loss to the Broncos.

    Brady takes over a Bills offense that ranks third in EPA per play, second in rush EPA, sixth in yards per game, and eighth in points per game. Under Brady in 2022, the Panthers had the league’s fourth lowest EPA per play. The Bills likely won’t change much about their offensive philosophy as they desperately chase a postseason berth over the next month and a half.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 6 games when playing Buffalo

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games when playing NY Jets

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 6 games

    Jets vs. Bills Prediction:

    Take Buffalo. The Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in two games and have scored multiple offensive touchdowns just once this season (Week 4 vs. the Chiefs when they scored two offensive TDs). The Jets also have a league-low five passing touchdowns this season and the worst red zone touchdown percentage (22.7%) in the NFL. Even with Buffalo’s issues, the Bills are still 9-1 in division home games since 2020. If, and this is a big if, Josh Allen can limit the turnovers, the Bills should roll today.

    Jets vs. Bills NFL Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS -7

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com