    Jaguars vs. Titans NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Jaguars vs. Titans
    The Colts head to Jacksonville to face to Jaguars who are -4.5 favorites.

    With the AFC South title on the line for Jacksonville, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Titans matchup? Kickoff for this divisional matchup is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    473 Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) at 474 Tennessee Titans (+4.5); o/u 42.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: CBS

    Jaguars vs. Titans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

    Jaguars activated WR Christian Kirk from injured reserve. Kirk saw his 21-day practice window opened this week and the team will waste no time getting him back on the field in a must-win Week 18 game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains questionable to play against the Titans but the tea leaves seem to indicate he will play as well. The Jaguars are throwing everything they can at the Titans as they attempt to lock down the AFC South title and first-round home playoff game.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Will Levis won’t play in Week 18 against the Jaguars. Levis’ rookie season has come to an end. The 2023 second-round pick had a season of ups and downs, throwing for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 58.4 percent of his passes. His highlight came in a Week 14 win over the Dolphins, where he threw for 327 yards and one touchdown in a 28-27 road win. Levis didn’t show enough to be handed the keys to the Titans’ offense in 2024, but he will undoubtedly be in the running for the starting gig if they don’t make a move for a big-name free agent or rookie in the draft.

    Jacksonville is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Tennessee

    Tennessee is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

    Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction:

    Take Tennessee. Since Week 13, the Jaguars have allowed 123.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL. That’s not a great recipe for success today when facing Derrick Henry, who has averaged 100.8 rushing yards per game against Jacksonville in his career. If Henry goes off, Tennessee will have every opportunity to cover this number, if not win the game outright.

    While the Jaguars have won three straight games against the Titans, this one has a weird feel. They beat the hapless Panthers 26-0 last week, but dropped four straight games before earning that victory. In those four losses, Jacksonville also failed to cover in all four games. This number is too high.

    Jaguars vs. Titans NFL Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS +4.5

