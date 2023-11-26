Jaguars vs. Texans NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

First place in the AFC South is on the line Sunday in Houston where the Texans will host the Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET. With Houston listed as a slight underdog and the total sitting at 47.5, what’s the best bet in this Jaguars vs. Texans matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

251 Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) at 252 Houston Texans (+1.5); o/u 47.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 12 against the Texans. Jones played through the knee issue last week and saw four targets. He was limited in practice three times this week, putting him in line to play through the injury once again. Jones has some low-end FLEX utility in a potential shootout with the Texans, though he remains the clear WR3 on his own team, making him a high-risk fantasy option for anyone taking the plunge.

Houston Texans DFS Spin

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dameon Pierce (ankle) is expected to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars. Pierce was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so the news doesn’t come as a surprise. Devin Singletary has played well in Pierce’s absence, putting him in a position to start even with Pierce back to full strength. Singletary has 52 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks. Pierce should remain on the bench in fantasy leagues until we see what his split of the carries looks like after Singletary’s breakout.

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

The Jaguars are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Houston is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games when playing Jacksonville

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games when playing at home against Jacksonville

Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction:

Take Houston. The Texans blew out the Jaguars 37-17 in Jacksonville and while the prevailing thought might be that the division rivals are destined to split their season series, what if Houston is just a bad matchup for Jacksonville? The Jags did outgain the Texans 404-366 in that matchup, but Houston still won the game decidedly, as rookie phenom C.J. Stroud threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Speaking of which, Stroud is playing better ball than Trevor Lawrence at the moment and with all else equal, I’ll back Houston today in what should be a fun matchup.

Jaguars vs. Texans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS +1.5