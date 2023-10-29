Jaguars vs. Steelers NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Steelers have been a solid bet as a home dog under head coach Mike Tomlin but are the Jaguars the smarter choice as a road favorite on Sunday? Check out betting odds, trends and our Jaguars vs. Steelers prediction ahead.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

253 Jacksonville Jaguars (-2) at 254 Pittsburgh Steelers (+2); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Steelers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Zay Jones (knee) is out for Week 8 against the Steelers. The Jaguars will be without Jones for yet another game, leaving Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram as the team’s primary pass catchers. Though Kirk has taken over as the team’s No. 1 wideout, Ridley has seen 43 percent of the Jaguars’ air yards over the past three games and remains a volatile fantasy play who should remain in lineups against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers DFS Spin

Steelers listed CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf) as questionable for Week 8 against the Jaguars. Porter was added to the injury report on Thursday, but still got in a limited session in each of the team’s last two practice. The rookie corner has been a near lock down player for the Steelers this season, allowing just one reception for 12 yards on 10 targets while forcing one interception. In addition to Porter, the Steelers also listed cornerbacks Levi Wallace (foot) and James Pierre (ankle) as questionable, with Pierre being a Friday addition to the injury report.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tennessee’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 10 games

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Jaguars vs. Steelers Prediction:

Take Jacksonville. I don’t care what Mike Tomlin’s record is as a home dog – the Jaguars are the better team. The Steelers have been outgained in all six of their games this season. Only the Cardinals have pulled off that feat and nobody considers them a playoff contender. That’s because teams that typically get outgained in games usually lose, just as Arizona has. Pittsburgh has been fortunate to this point. The Jaguars should fix that today.

Jaguars vs. Steelers NFL Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -2