    Jaguars vs. Saints NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Sep 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate a touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Public bettors are lining up to back the road underdog in Thursday night’s Jaguars vs. Saints matchup, but is Jacksonville the right play? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction ahead of tonight’s game?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    311 Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) at 312 New Orleans Saints (-1.5); o/u 39.5

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

    TV: PRIME VIDEO

    Jaguars vs. Saints Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Trevor Lawrence is confident he will play in Week 7 against the Saints. According to Rapoport, the knee sprain Lawerence is dealing with is “pretty slight.” Backup C.J. Beathard reportedly took most of the snaps with the first team during team walkthroughs, but Lawrence said on Wednesday that he expects to play. Fantasy managers will want to check-in on the Jaguars’ inactives 90 minutes before kickoff, but it sounds like Lawrence will be ready to go on Thursday night.

    New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

    Derek Carr (shoulder/chest) was upgraded to a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Carr was listed as a limited participant on the team’s estimated practice report for Monday, but was a full participant when they took the field on Tuesday. Carr suffered his injury in Week 4 but hasn’t missed a game because of it. He showed improved arm strength in last week’s contest against the Texans and should be playing like his normal self in Week 7 — for better or worse.

    Jacksonville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

    The Jaguars are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    New Orleans is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Jacksonville

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

    Jaguars vs. Saints Prediction:

    Take Jacksonville. The Saints are a below average team. They added Carr this offseason and plenty of national pundits believed that he would magically turn them into a Super Bowl contender. The reality is that he’s the same QB that he was with the Raiders: a check-down artist that racks up a ton of stats but often leaves his team short on wins. The Saints defense should play well tonight, but Jacksonville is the better overall team. I’ll gladly take them on the moneyline tonight in New Orleans.

    Jaguars vs. Saints NFL Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars +110

