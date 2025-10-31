Jaguars vs Raiders Expert Pick: Is Jacksonville smart play as road favorite?

Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Kickoff: 4:05 PM ET (1:05 PM PT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV (indoor).

TV: CBS / local feeds.

Records: Jacksonville Jaguars 4–3; Las Vegas Raiders 2–5.

Context: Both teams come off their bye weeks; Jacksonville is trying to regain form after some bumps while the Raiders need a spark at home.

Jaguars vs Raiders Betting Odds

Spread (Bovada): Jaguars -3.0 (Jacksonville favored).

Total (O/U) (Bovada): 45 (market around 44.5–45 depending on shop).

Line notes: Bovada’s early market lists Jacksonville as a field goal favorite, which tracks with several other books that have the Jaguars around -3. Shop for juice (half-points and -110/-115 differences) if you want a small edge.

Public Betting Information

The Spread NFL Public Betting Chart page shows the usual split dynamics this week: a fair number of bettors ticketing the underdog at home while larger money on select books has backed Jacksonville on the spread. Use TheSpread’s public betting chart to watch ticket % vs. money % as kickoff approaches — when tickets favor one side and money favors the other, it often indicates sharp interest driving the number. If money remains heavier on the Jaguars while ticket volume favors the Raiders, expect the number to hold or close toward Jacksonville.

Injury Reports

Injury snapshot (check official inactives on game day):

Jaguars: Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and other key contributors have appeared on recent practice/injury logs (questionable tags reported in week reports). Monitor the official inactive list Sunday morning for definitive news.

Raiders: Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler are listed as questionable in early injury reports; O’Connell remains out (wrist IR) and other rotation pieces could affect the Raiders’ pass rush and secondary depth. These tags are the primary swing factors for this matchup.

Weather Report

Allegiant Stadium is an indoor venue; weather should not be a factor for this game. If you like to consider atmospheric influence for fan travel or TV viewership, Las Vegas is forecast to be mild (highs around the low 80s during the day), but none of that affects the field at Allegiant

Jaguars vs Raiders Prediction

Why this is the play: Bye-week reset: The Jaguars look healthier and sharper after the break; mid-season byes often help the better-coached, more-disciplined clubs — and Jacksonville fits that profile. Pass rush / matchup edges: If Las Vegas is without full pass-rush availability or is still sorting offensive continuity, Jacksonville’s offense can control pace and avoid giving extra possessions to a Raiders attack that’s struggled this season. Questionable tags on both sides make pre-kick checks important, but the market’s decision to back Jacksonville early is telling. Public vs. sharp money balance: Early public tickets have shown home support, yet larger money on several books is behind Jacksonville — a setup that often leaves the spread intact and makes a small road favorite a wise play. Alternate play (lower variance): If you prefer a smaller swing, consider taking Jaguars -1.5 if available (shop for the half-point or better price). But the single confident call for this game is Jaguars -3.0. Final score: Jaguars 27 — Raiders 20

