Jaguars vs Cardinals Picks: Week 12 Odds & Predictions

GLENDALE, AZ — The Jacksonville Jaguars head west to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Jacksonville opened as a 3-point underdog but now sits as a 3-point road favorite with a total of 47.5, making the latest Jaguars vs Cardinals picks a clean example of how line movement and public betting can flip a matchup. Read on to see who our best bet is in this matchup.

How to Watch – Jaguars vs Cardinals (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:05 PM ET

📺 TV: CBS

🏟 Venue: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Jaguars vs Cardinals — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Jacksonville Jaguars -3 Over 47.5 -165 Arizona Cardinals +3 Under 47.5 +140 Opening line: Jaguars +3 / Cardinals -3.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The flip from Jaguars +3 to -3 shows how strongly the market has shifted toward Jacksonville over the week. A total of 47.5 points signals expectations for solid scoring on both sides, but the adjustment toward the Jaguars suggests bettors trust their offense and overall roster depth more than Arizona’s current form.

For newer bettors, this is a classic example of early value disappearing: those who liked Jacksonville at plus points grabbed the best of the number, while late bettors must decide whether the upgraded price at -3 is still worth it or if the dog plus a field goal now offers the better side of the spread.

Public Betting Tickets

Jaguars vs Cardinals — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Jacksonville Jaguars 59% +3 → -3 Arizona Cardinals 41% -3 → +3

The majority of tickets are on Jacksonville, and the spread has swung a full six points through pick’em, which is a big move for an NFL side. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Jaguars vs Cardinals Pick & Prediction

Pick: Jaguars -3

Lean: Over 47.5

With Jacksonville moving from a field-goal underdog to a field-goal favorite and still drawing more tickets, the market clearly trusts the Jaguars to control this matchup. Laying -3 means you’re betting that Jacksonville’s offense continues to produce against an Arizona defense that has struggled to get consistent stops. The lean to the over reflects a game where both teams trade scores but the Jaguars’ efficiency in the red zone makes the difference against a Cardinals team now priced as a home underdog.

