Jaguars vs. Browns NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

Two teams with messy quarterback situations will meet in Cleveland, OH on Sunday. Which side will emerge victorious in today’s Jaguars vs. Browns matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

105 Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) at 106 Cleveland Browns (-2.5); o/u 34

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Browns Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Browns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jaguars have signed QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster. The news of Rourke being signed to the active roster means more for Trevor Lawrence and his fantasy managers than it does for Rourke.

While it’s too early to say whether or not Lawrence will suit up in Week 14 against the Browns, teams tend to add an extra quarterback to the roster in anticipation of a player not playing. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Lawerence would “probably” be a game-time decision, so the signing of Rourke could be nothing more than the Jags doing their due diligence to prepare for anything. If we don’t hear any update on Lawrence Saturday, we’ll likely be waiting until the team releases their inactives to have clarity on his Week 14 status.

Cleveland Browns DFS Spin

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Browns WR Amari Cooper (concussion, ribs) will play in Week 14 against the Jaguars. Cooper managed only one limited session this week but apparently did enough to both clear concussion protocol and put his chest injury behind him, reportedly now on track to suit up against the Jaguars in Week 14. His quarterback situation remains a mystery with the team yet to announce whether rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson or veteran Joe Flacco will be under center.

Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Jacksonville is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 9 games at home

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Jaguars vs. Browns Prediction:

Take Cleveland. As of this writing, Lawrence is expected to give it a go on his bad ankle. Even if he suits up, how effective will he be today for the Jaguars? Cleveland’s defense has also been Jekyll and Hyde this season. They’ve played little to no defense on the road this season, but have been outstanding at home. That’s one of the main reasons why they’re 5-1 against the spread in Cleveland this season. The Browns are also 8-1-1 against the number in their last 10 games coming off a loss.

Jaguars vs. Browns NFL Prediction: CLEVELAND BROWNS -2.5