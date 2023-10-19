Jaguars at Saints NFL Over/Under Prediction & Betting Odds

With the number sitting at just 39.5, what’s the smart bet when it comes to Thursday night’s over/under in the Jaguars at Saints matchup? Check out betting odds, trends, DFS reports and more ahead of tonight’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

311 Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5) at 312 New Orleans Saints (-1.5); o/u 39.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Jaguars at Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Jaguars when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars DFS Spin

Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee) is out for Week 7. The veteran receiver has battled a knee injury throughout much of this season. He was able to briefly return in Week 5 and caught a touchdown against the Bills, but then left the game with his injury and hasn’t practiced since. In his absence, much of the passing work should still funnel to Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu is questionable for Thursday Night Football with a foot injury. Mathieu had been limited in practice all week leading up to the Saints’ Thursday game. The short week may be why the Saints were cautious with Mathieu’s foot, but after three straight limited practices, Mathieu is officially listed as questionable to suit up against the Jaguars for Week 7.

Jaguars at Saints Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road

Jacksonville is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

New Orleans is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Jacksonville

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 5 games

Jaguars at Saints Prediction:

Take the under. The under has cashed in 12 straight games involving the Saints. If you watched New Orleans play this season, you can see why. The offseason addition of Derek Carr was supposed to turn this team back into a playoff contender. Instead, he’s been the same quarterback he was in Oakland/Las Vegas: a check-down machine that piles up good counting numbers but not enough wins.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is playing well defensively and with Trevor Lawrence (knee) a little banged up, I imagine they’ll get their running game fired up tonight. Points should be at a premium tonight in New Orleans.

Jaguars at Saints NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5