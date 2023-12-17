Giants vs. Saints NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

Will Tommy DeVito lead New York to another upset in Sunday’s Giants vs. Saints matchup from the Caesars Superdome? Or will his magic run out today at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 New York Giants (+5.5) at 318 New Orleans Saints (-5.5); o/u 39.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Giants activated TE Darren Waller from injured reserve. Waller returned to practice this week following the activation of his 21-day practice window and will immediately return to the active roster for the team’s Week 15 game against the Saints. He reportedly was able to “run every route” in practice, likely prompting his activation. Waller should reenter the primary pass-catching role for a Giants offense starved for play-makers.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Chris Olave (ankle) is questionable for Week 15 against the Giants. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Olave will be a game-time call and that the team will take his status down to the wire. Olave did not practice at all this week, though the questionable tag gives him a shot at suiting up on Sunday. Still, fantasy managers should prepare for the worst and plan on being without the stud receiver for Week 15. If he is ruled out, A.T. Perry and Rashid Shaheed will be Derek Carr’s top wideouts versus the Giants.

Giants vs. Saints Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of NY Giants’s last 8 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Giants’s last 11 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of New Orleans’s last 8 games when playing at home against NY Giants

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of New Orleans’s last 19 games

Giants vs. Saints Prediction:

Take New Orleans. I don’t trust the Saints as far as I can throw them but the DeVito balloon is about the burst. He’s played well, but there’s a reason why he’s been in the league several years without seeing a whiff of action. Remember when Joshua Dobbs rescued Minnesota’s season and was the talk of the league for a few weeks? He was benched for Nick Mullens – another career backup. I expect the Saints defense to feast today.

Giants vs. Saints NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -5.5