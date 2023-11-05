    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Giants vs. Raiders NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Giants vs. Raiders

    What’s the best play in Sunday’s Giants vs. Raiders Toilet Bowl at 4:25 p.m. ET? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this non-conference matchup in Las Vegas.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    469 New York Giants (+1.5) at 470 Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5); o/u 37.5

    4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

    Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: FOX

    Giants vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Raiders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Giants DFS Spin

    Saquon Barkley (ankle) practiced in full Friday and was removed from the injury report for Week 9 against the Raiders. Barkley has been tending to numerous injuries this season and missed three games in the middle of the season with the same ankle injury, which likely flared up after his 39-touch game in Week 8. Even so, his removal from the team’s injury report bodes well for another robust workload, this time in a better matchup against the reeling Raiders.

    Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

    Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell is set to start at quarterback for the foreseeable future. While it was initially reported that O’Connell would start in Week 9 against the Giants, it now appears that the rookie could be the starter for the remainder of the season. New Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce mentioned on Wednesday that he thinks O’Connell gives the team the best chance to win. In O’Connell’s lone start in Week 4 against the Chargers, he completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards and an interception. What that means for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is in the first year of an expensive three-year contract, is anybody’s guess.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’ last 5 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Las Vegas’s last 6 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Las Vegas’s last 5 games when playing at home against NY Giants

    Giants vs. Raiders Prediction:

    Take Vegas. I fully admit this is all narrative but how else are you going to handicap a matchup this rough? Josh McDaniels was fired earlier this week and reports have stated that the players were tired of his act. McDaniels might be smart from an Xs and Os standpoint but at some point, you need to be able to relate to your players and get everyone on the same page. He failed to do that in Las Vegas and now he’s likely out of chances to be an NFL head coach.

    With that in mind, the players might feel that the pressure is off now that McDaniels is out. That doesn’t mean the Raiders are suddenly good, but it’s not like they don’t have talent. Davante Adams is still the best receiver in the league and Maxx Crosby is a one-man wrecking crew on defense. Even though he’s a rookie, O’Connel might give the Raiders a better chance to win with the way Jimmy G has played this season.

    Giants vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -1.5

