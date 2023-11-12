Giants vs. Cowboys NFL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Giants head to Arlington to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Week 10’s late slate kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Can the Cowboys cover the 17.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Giants vs. Cowboys betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Giants are 2-7 straight up and 2-6-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against the Commanders, and their worst loss came against the Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-3 straight up on the year and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against the Chargers, and their worst loss came against the Cardinals.

Giants vs. Cowboys Matchup & Betting Odds

259 New York Giants (+17.5) at 260 Dallas Cowboys (-17.5); o/u 39.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Cowboys when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants Daily Fantasy Spin

New York will be down their top two quarterbacks against Dallas this weekend. Giants starting QB Daniel Jones (knee) and backup QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) will both sit out this weekend. That means New York will likely start Tommy DeVito at quarterback. In limited action, DeVito has looked quite bad. He has a QBR of 8.3 in two games of action this season and he’s thrown twice as many interceptions (2) as touchdowns (1) this year.

New York will also be without starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (neck/concussion) and starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) this Sunday. Giants running back Deon Jackson will miss this weekend’s game with a concussion and running back Joshua Corbin is questionable with a hamstring injury. Giants lead running back Saquon Barkley should get a heavy workload this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys Daily Fantasy Spin

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss Sunday’s contest with a neck injury. He’s been moved to injured reserve, and there’s no definitive timetable for his return. Dallas wide receiver and return man KaVontae Turpin is questionable to play this weekend with a shoulder ailment. Turpin is averaging 31.8 yards per kickoff return and has recorded 2 receiving touchdowns for the Cowboys this season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

New York is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 9-1 in New York’s last 10 games.

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

New York is 2-5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Prediction:

I don’t think they can make this line high enough. The Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy are famous for blowing out lesser teams. They have 4 wins this season by 20 points or more and had 3 wins by 20+ points last season. Dallas beat this very Giants team with Daniel Jones at quarterback 40-0 in Week 1 this year. The Giants only scored 6 points against a middling Raiders defense last weekend, and I can’t see them scoring more than 13 points against a Cowboys defense that ranks 7th in the NFL in opponent yards per play. This line is quite high, but I don’t think they can make it high enough. I’m laying the points with the Cowboys at home on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 10 Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction: DALLAS COWBOYS -17.5