Giants vs. Commanders NFL Week 11 Betting Odds & Prediction

Is 9.5 too high a number to lay with the home side in Sunday’s Giants vs. Commanders matchup? Or will Washington take care of backers against a banged-up New York squad? Kickoff for this NFC East contest is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

457 New York Giants (+9.5) at 458 Washington Commanders (-9.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

FedExField, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Commanders when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Tommy DeVito was removed from the Giants’ Week 11 injury report and will play against the Commanders. DeVito will start his second-straight game for the Giants, who enter the weekend as massive underdogs to the Commanders.

DeVito’s presence in the Giants’ offense severely limits the upside of all skill position players involved. Fantasy managers strongly advised against starting DeVito and his teammates despite the matchup against a bad Commanders defense.

Washington Commanders DFS Spin

Curtis Samuel was removed from the Commanders’ Week 11 injury report and will play against the Giants. Samuel was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full on Friday. The veteran receiver will be ready to go despite a nagging toe issue, and is coming off a Week 10 performance in which he saw six targets against the Seahawks. Samuel managed only two catches on the day, but he’s seen five or more targets in five of nine games this season and is on the PPR radar as a low-end WR3.

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends

NY Giants is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Washington

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Giants’s last 8 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 7 of Washington’s last 9 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Washington’s last 24 games when playing NY Giants

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction:

Take Washington. The Giants’ -148 point differential is their second-worst through 10 games in the Super Bowl era. They have scored fewer than 20 points in eight straight games and a ninth straight would tie the franchise’s second-longest streak in the Super Bowl Era. DeVito has been pressed into action so I don’t want to be unfair. Still, the guy has been terrible. I don’t love laying all these points with Washington, but this should be another bloodbath in favor of the Giants’ opponent.

Giants vs. Commanders NFL Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS -9.5