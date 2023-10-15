    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Giants vs. Bills, 10/15/23 NFL Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome

    Will the NFL Sunday Night Football matchup this week turn into a bloodbath? We have betting odds, trends and a prediction ahead of tonight’s Giants vs. Bills matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    275 New York Giants (+15.5) at 276 Buffalo Bills (-15.5); o/u 43.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

    Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

    TV: NBC

    Giants vs. Bills Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Giants DFS Spin

    NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Daniel Jones (neck) “has a legitimate chance to play” in Week 7 against the Commanders. Jones suffered the neck injury late in the Giants’ Week 6 blowout at the hands of the Dolphins. The injury occurred on his sixth and final sack of the game. With New York’s season circling the drain, the Giants will certainly want to get Jones back under center as soon as possible. In the meantime, Tyrod Taylor will start in his place.

    Buffalo Bills DFS Spin

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dawson Knox (wrist) is expected to play in Week 6 against the Giants. Knox’s best game this season is three catches for 25 yards. He isn’t on the fantasy radar for Week 6 and will only serve as a thorn in the side of fantasy managers who want to see more of Dalton Kincaid.

    NY Giants is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Buffalo

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Giants’s last 6 games

    Buffalo is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games at home

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing at home against NY Giants

    Giants vs. Bills Prediction:

    Take Buffalo. The Giants weren’t protecting Jones before his injury and I doubt things will change much under Tyrod Taylor. It would help if Saquon Barkley were healthy, but he’s not and is uncertain to play as of this writing.

    Meanwhile, the Bills are angry after botching their trip to London last week. The loss to the Jaguars was as much about the Bills’ travel preparations as it was their on-field performance. With Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Bills offense firing on all cylinders, tonight will get ugly in Buffalo.

    Giants vs. Bills NFL Prediction: BUFFALO BILLS -15.5

