Falcons vs. Titans NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Titans will start rookie Will Levis on Sunday when they host the Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will the former Kentucky Wildcat lead Tennessee to a small upset? Keep reading for betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Falcons vs. Titans matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

265 Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at 266 Tennessee Titans (+2.5); o/u 35.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Falcons vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Bijan Robinson (headache) will practice Wednesday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith chastised reporters on Wednesday for asking about the NFL’s inquiry on why Robinson was not on the team’s Week 7 injury report after the rookie barely played and was said to have a headache that prevented him from assuming his usual role in the Atlanta offense. Smith mumbled about league politics and “what’s really going on” but gave no answers about the league’s inquiry or what was really the issue with Robinson on Sunday against the Bucs. Robinson should be back in action this week against the Titans.

Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 8 against the Falcons. Soon after it was reported that Tannehill didn’t practice on Friday, the team officially announced he would sit for Week 8. This paves the door for either Will Levis or Malik Willis to earn the start against the Falcons, although neither has been formally announced at this time. We’d expect a starter to be announced before Sunday’s game, but this figures to be a run-heavy game that will feature a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears.

Falcons vs. Titans Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 10 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 13 of Tennessee’s last 16 games at home

Falcons vs. Titans Prediction:

Take Atlanta. The Titans will be starting rookie Will Levis today and perhaps he’ll give their offense a spark. Or, he’ll ground their passing game even more since he was more of a runner at Kentucky than he was a pure passer coming out of college. Either way, Atlanta’s defense is underrated this season. They need to generate more pass rush, but they’re stout on the back end. If Desmond Ridder could simply protect the ball in the red zone (he had three fumbles last week in the red area), the Falcons might actually blow an opponent out for once.

Falcons vs. Titans NFL Prediction: ATLANTA FALCONS -2.5