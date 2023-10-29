    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Falcons vs. Titans NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    falcons vs. titans

    The Titans will start rookie Will Levis on Sunday when they host the Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will the former Kentucky Wildcat lead Tennessee to a small upset? Keep reading for betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Falcons vs. Titans matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    265 Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at 266 Tennessee Titans (+2.5); o/u 35.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

    TV: CBS

    Falcons vs. Titans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

    Bijan Robinson (headache) will practice Wednesday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith chastised reporters on Wednesday for asking about the NFL’s inquiry on why Robinson was not on the team’s Week 7 injury report after the rookie barely played and was said to have a headache that prevented him from assuming his usual role in the Atlanta offense. Smith mumbled about league politics and “what’s really going on” but gave no answers about the league’s inquiry or what was really the issue with Robinson on Sunday against the Bucs. Robinson should be back in action this week against the Titans.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 8 against the Falcons. Soon after it was reported that Tannehill didn’t practice on Friday, the team officially announced he would sit for Week 8. This paves the door for either Will Levis or Malik Willis to earn the start against the Falcons, although neither has been formally announced at this time. We’d expect a starter to be announced before Sunday’s game, but this figures to be a run-heavy game that will feature a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 10 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 13 of Tennessee’s last 16 games at home

    Falcons vs. Titans Prediction:

    Take Atlanta. The Titans will be starting rookie Will Levis today and perhaps he’ll give their offense a spark. Or, he’ll ground their passing game even more since he was more of a runner at Kentucky than he was a pure passer coming out of college. Either way, Atlanta’s defense is underrated this season. They need to generate more pass rush, but they’re stout on the back end. If Desmond Ridder could simply protect the ball in the red zone (he had three fumbles last week in the red area), the Falcons might actually blow an opponent out for once.

    Falcons vs. Titans NFL Prediction: ATLANTA FALCONS -2.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com