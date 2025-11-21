Falcons vs Saints Predictions: Week 12 Odds & Picks

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Atlanta Falcons head to the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 23, 2025, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. New Orleans remains a 2.5-point home favorite with a total of 39, setting up the latest Falcons vs Saints predictions around a divisional matchup expected to be low-scoring and possession-driven.

How to Watch – Falcons vs Saints (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:25 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

Falcons vs Saints — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Atlanta Falcons +2.5 Over 39 +115 New Orleans Saints -2.5 Under 39 -135 Opening line: Falcons +2.5 / Saints -2.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The total of 39 signals limited scoring expectations, which often pushes divisional games toward tighter margins. With New Orleans holding steady as a small home favorite, the market continues to trust their defense in a matchup where field position and long possessions will shape the scoreboard.

For recreational bettors, games with low totals naturally compress outcomes — meaning underdogs become more valuable because each point matters more. Atlanta’s ability to sustain drives and avoid negative plays will dictate whether they can stay inside the number.

Public Betting Tickets

Falcons vs Saints — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Atlanta Falcons 33% +2.5 → +2.5 New Orleans Saints 67% -2.5 → -2.5

The public is leaning heavily toward New Orleans, backing the home favorite in a low-total matchup. That combination often creates inflation risk on the favorite, giving late bettors a reason to look at the underdog. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Falcons vs Saints Pick & Prediction

Pick: Falcons +2.5

Lean: Under 39

With a low total dictating fewer possessions and narrower outcomes, taking the points aligns with how these games typically play out in the NFC South. Atlanta’s ability to keep this a grind-it-out contest gives the underdog the cleaner path to covering, while the defensive expectations on both sides reinforce a lean to the under.

