Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

With the division still a possibility for both sides, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Saints matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Will New Orleans cover as a 3-point home favorite or is Atlanta a live dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

457 Atlanta Falcons (+3) at 458 New Orleans Saints (-3); o/u 42.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

Falcons vs. Saints Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Week 18 against the Saints. Heinicke should be the Falcons’ starter if active, but that is now up in the air because of the ankle issue. Based on Arthur Smith’s comments from earlier in the week, Heinicke sounds like a true game-time call. If he can’t go, Desmond Ridder will return to the starting lineup. Either way, expect another absurdly run-heavy approach from the Falcons as they cling to their playoff aspirations.

New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Week 18 against the Falcons. Kamara did not practice this week but drew the questionable tag anyway. Head coach Dennis Allen has said Kamara will be a game-time decision in a must-win game against the Falcons, but it’s worth noting he is less than a week removed from being forced from Week 17 with the same ankle injury. Rookie running back Kendre Miller (ankle/illness) is also listed as questionable and could see a role behind Jamaal Williams if Kamara is able to go. Fantasy managers looking to start Kamara in Week 18 will want to monitor his status throughout the weekend.

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing New Orleans

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 6 games when playing at home against Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New Orleans’s last 9 games at home

Falcons vs. Saints Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Saints only being a 3-point home favorite is a gift from the gambling gods that should not be taken for granted. The Falcons had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season and they couldn’t get out of their own way. If Desmond Ridder wasn’t giving away games with his atrocious play, the defense was wilting at the end of games to blow wins.

Even with horrible quarterback play, an average head coach would have had the NFC South wrapped up weeks ago. Not Arthur Smith. Not Mr. I’m the Smartest Man of the Room. He doesn’t use the weapons at his disposal and his passing game is putrid. Every receiver is somehow covered and there are no easy reads for his sad sack quarterbacks. His play-calling is often predictable.

The Saints suck too, but they’re going to demolish this soft ass Atlanta team. There’s no way the Falcons march into New Orleans today and earn a win. Not after they were so clearly unprepared a week ago in Chicago. Or, even if the Falcons don’t get blown out, they’ll blow it late…like they always do.

Falcons vs. Saints NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -3