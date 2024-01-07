Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Falcons vs. Saints

    With the division still a possibility for both sides, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Saints matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Will New Orleans cover as a 3-point home favorite or is Atlanta a live dog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    457 Atlanta Falcons (+3) at 458 New Orleans Saints (-3); o/u 42.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

    TV: CBS

    Falcons vs. Saints Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Saints when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

    Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Week 18 against the Saints. Heinicke should be the Falcons’ starter if active, but that is now up in the air because of the ankle issue. Based on Arthur Smith’s comments from earlier in the week, Heinicke sounds like a true game-time call. If he can’t go, Desmond Ridder will return to the starting lineup. Either way, expect another absurdly run-heavy approach from the Falcons as they cling to their playoff aspirations.

    New Orleans Saints DFS Spin

    Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Week 18 against the Falcons. Kamara did not practice this week but drew the questionable tag anyway. Head coach Dennis Allen has said Kamara will be a game-time decision in a must-win game against the Falcons, but it’s worth noting he is less than a week removed from being forced from Week 17 with the same ankle injury. Rookie running back Kendre Miller (ankle/illness) is also listed as questionable and could see a role behind Jamaal Williams if Kamara is able to go. Fantasy managers looking to start Kamara in Week 18 will want to monitor his status throughout the weekend.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

    Atlanta is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing New Orleans

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Orleans’s last 6 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New Orleans’s last 9 games at home

    Falcons vs. Saints Prediction:

    Take New Orleans. The Saints only being a 3-point home favorite is a gift from the gambling gods that should not be taken for granted. The Falcons had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season and they couldn’t get out of their own way. If Desmond Ridder wasn’t giving away games with his atrocious play, the defense was wilting at the end of games to blow wins.

    Even with horrible quarterback play, an average head coach would have had the NFC South wrapped up weeks ago. Not Arthur Smith. Not Mr. I’m the Smartest Man of the Room. He doesn’t use the weapons at his disposal and his passing game is putrid. Every receiver is somehow covered and there are no easy reads for his sad sack quarterbacks. His play-calling is often predictable.

    The Saints suck too, but they’re going to demolish this soft ass Atlanta team. There’s no way the Falcons march into New Orleans today and earn a win. Not after they were so clearly unprepared a week ago in Chicago. Or, even if the Falcons don’t get blown out, they’ll blow it late…like they always do.

    Falcons vs. Saints NFL Prediction: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com