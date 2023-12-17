Close Menu
    Falcons vs. Panthers NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Panthers vs. Saints

    With Atlanta banged up along its offensive line, will Carolina pull off the small upset in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Panthers matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter bet for this NFC South contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    307 Atlanta Falcons (-3) at 308 Carolina Panthers (+3); o/u 33.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 17, 2023

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

    TV: FOX

    Falcons vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

    Falcons RT Kaleb McGary (knee) will not play in Week 15 against the Panthers. Left tackle Jake Matthews is questionable. Losing both starting tackles for Week 15 would be a nightmare for the Falcons’ ground-heavy approach. Both players rank inside Pro Football Focus’s top 30 tackles in overall grade this year. Though fantasy managers should still be firing up Bijan Robinson, he gets a slight downgrade in the ranks based on these injuries.

    Carolina Panthers DFS Spin

    Panthers EDGE Brian Burns (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Burns didn’t leave Sunday’s game against the Saints with an ankle issue, so it’s possible the missed practice is just maintenance. The Panthers have been generous with their rest days for veterans this year. If the issue is more notable, losing Burns would be a massive blow to the Panthers’ defense. Burns has six sacks and 13 TFLs this year.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Carolina

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 10 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Carolina’s last 5 games at home

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Carolina’s last 7 games

    Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction:

    Take Carolina. Today the Panthers will earn their second win of the season. Their defense will feast on an Atlanta offense that loves to turn the ball over thanks to the careless Desmond Ridder. The Falcons are also expected to be down multiple offensive linemen and if they can’t run the ball, then Ridder should serve this game to the Panthers on a silver platter. Forget the points – take Carolina outright.

    Falcons vs. Panthers NFL Prediction: CAROLINA PANTHERS +130

