Falcons vs. Jets NFL Week 13 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Falcons are in first place in the lousy NFC South but can they stay there with a win over the struggling Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is New York the better bet as a home dog in this Falcons vs. Jets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at 456 New York Jets (+1.5); o/u 33.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Falcons vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Kyle Pitts is “a big part” of the team’s offense. Pitts, who hasn’t seen more than five targets in a game since the middle of October, most recently ran a route on just 66 percent of the Falcons’ drop backs in Week 12, catching both of his targets for 22 yards. Smith said MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse were better fits for what the Falcons were trying to do against the Saints last Sunday (run the ball). In the run-first Atlanta offense, Pitts is not a viable fantasy option in 12-team leagues. Maybe next year.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Breece Hall (hamstring) is questionable for Week 13 against the Falcons. Hall was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but upgraded to full on Friday. Despite the questionable tag, Hall isn’t at risk of missing Sunday’s contest against the Falcons. Having Tim Boyle under center doesn’t bode well for Hall’s overall fantasy outlook, but his volume alone should put him somewhere in the top-24 this week.

Falcons vs. Jets Betting Trends

Atlanta is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Jets

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games when playing NY Jets

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games when playing Atlanta

Falcons vs. Jets Prediction:

Take New York. Desmond Ridder, the ultimate turnover machine, against the Jets’ defense? Thank sir, may I have another? It doesn’t matter that Tim Boyle is starting again for the Jets – Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor could be under center for New York and it wouldn’t matter. Assuming Hall can overcome the questionable tag and play, the Jets can lean on him and avoid having to put the ball in the air against an underrated Atlanta defense. The Jets’ ‘D’ will handle the rest against Ridder, who has led the Falcons to only one road win thus far – a game in Tampa earlier this season in which he turned the ball over three times. Jets win outright.

Falcons vs. Jets NFL Prediction: NEW YORK JETS +116