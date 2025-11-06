Falcons vs Colts Odds – Picks & Predictions (Berlin Week 10)

BERLIN, GERMANY — The NFL’s International Series takes center stage as Atlanta meets Indianapolis at Olympiastadion in Germany. Falcons vs Colts odds list Indianapolis -6 (-110) favorites with a 48.5 total (-110). Kickoff is set for a 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NFL Network/NFL+. Travel, time-zone adjustment and neutral-site variance shape a market where the favorite’s structure is tested against Atlanta’s explosive counters.

How to Watch Falcons vs Colts

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 9:30 a.m. ET

📺 NFL Network / NFL+

🏟 Olympiastadion Berlin (Berlin, Germany)

Falcons vs Colts Odds — Week 10

Spread: Falcons +6.0 (-110) / Colts -6.0 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Falcons +230 • Colts -280

Matchup Breakdown

The Colts’ profile suits a neutral site: scripted efficiency, balanced sequencing and a front that compresses early downs. In travel spots with condensed prep, that structure often translates, and it’s a key reason the Falcons vs Colts line sits at a full six. If Indianapolis sustains drives and wins field position, the favorite’s case against the spread strengthens in Berlin.

Atlanta still offers volatility that can crack chalk. The Falcons’ blend of quick-game and vertical shots can stress underneath zones, and neutral sites flatten crowd noise—inviting timing-based explosives. If Atlanta protects in obvious pass downs and converts red-zone trips, the Falcons vs Colts spread becomes fragile despite the Colts’ efficiency edge.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

International 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs often start slower as offenses settle; early Under tendencies can keep margins tight.

Totals near 48.5 hinge on red-zone results: empty trips tilt value toward the dog covering.

Key numbers matter: a move off -6 to -5.5 materially boosts Indy backers’ ATS probability; -6.5 increases dog leverage.

Neutral-site variance (travel cadence, surface, special teams) can amplify late swings—vital for Falcons vs Colts picks.

Falcons vs Colts Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Colts -6. The favorite’s structure and situational edges fit the Week 10 Falcons vs Colts odds in Berlin. Secondary lean: Under 48.5 if you expect early rust and longer fields. If the market drifts to -5.5 pre-kick, the position improves; at -6.5, consider splitting stake (spread plus small ML anchor).

