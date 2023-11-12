Falcons vs. Cardinals NFL Week 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

With Kyler Murray set to return on Sunday, will the Cardinals pull off a small upset against the Falcons? Check out betting odds, trends and our Falcons vs. Cardinals prediction ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

255 Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) at 256 Arizona Cardinals (+1.5); o/u 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 11, 2023

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Falcons vs. Cardinals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Drake London (groin) was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play against the Cardinals. London was forced to sit out of Week 9 but returns for a great matchup versus Arizona’s bottom-tier defense. London got in a pair of full practices this week, so he shouldn’t be playing with any limitations either. The Falcons are all but certain to lean into their ground game, as they tend to do, versus the Cardinals, but London will dominate the few targets Arthur Smith has to dole out. That puts London in the WR2 conversation for Week 10.

Arizona Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has officially been named the starter for Week 10. This is probably one of the worst kept “secrets” around but Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon waited until Friday to officially name Murray the starter even though everybody knew he wasn’t going back to Clayton Tune again. With Murray under center, the entire passing game gets a boost, even though the signal-caller could be rusty in his first game back. Marquise Brown looks likely to push into the WR2 mix, Trey McBride should be a low-end TE1, and both Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore could have deep league FLEX value.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 8 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Arizona

Arizona is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Atlanta

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Arizona’s last 7 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Falcons vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take Arizona. Arthur Smith believes he’s the smartest man in the room at all times. He’s so smart that despite the Falcons drafting London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinsin in the top-10 the last three years, he has decided to render the trio ineffective. Smith would clearly rather use Jonnu Smith in a variety of ways than put the ball in his best playmakers’ hands. Why in did Atlanta draft Robinson with the seventh overall pick not to use him? It’s asinine but then again, what do you expect from someone like Smith, who can’t wait to talk down to the media when they dare ask him about his playcalling or decision making.

This one will be close because the Falcons only play in close games, but I cannot back a team that allowed Joshua Dobbs to beat them when he met a lot of his teammates on the field last week. Absolutely ridiculous.

Falcons vs. Cardinals NFL Prediction: ARIZONA CARDINALS +1.5