Falcons vs. Bears NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Falcons vs. Bears matchup dropped from a field goal to 2.5 in favor of the road dog. Should bettors follow the line movement and back the Falcons? Or are the Bears still the smart bet this 1:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

109 Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) at 110 Chicago Bears (-2.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

Solider Field, Chicago, IL

TV: CBS

Falcons vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Taylor Heinicke (ankle) was removed from the Week 17 injury report and will play against the Bears. Heincike drew the start in Week 16 and three for 229 yards and a touchdown. He took care of the ball and earned a win for Atlanta but didn’t do much to get fantasy managers excited. He is not one of the top streaming options for Week 17 against Chicago.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

Bears TE Cole Kmet (knee) is questionable for Week 17 against the Falcons. Kmet managed his first practice reps of the week on Friday, getting in a limited session while showing enough to draw the questionable tag. Kmet has been a large part of the Chicago aerial game this season, particularly in the red zone, meaning an absence against the Falcons would theoretically be a big deal with the team missing a player accounting for almost 30 percent of their red zone target share this season.

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games

Chicago is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Chicago is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Falcons vs. Bears Prediction:

Take Chicago. The Falcons aren’t fixed just because they beat the Colts last Sunday. First and foremost, that game was in Atlanta, where the Falcons have been more competitive. Get them on the road and they’re just 2-4. Led by the clueless Arthur Smith, Atlanta’s offense is still ineffective and unimaginative, especially in the red zone. He overthinks his play-calling and will get owned today by an improved Chicago defense.

The Bears have covered in 10 out of their last 13 games against the Falcons and are a perfect 5-0 against the number in their last five home games versus Atlanta. A dome team is not going into Chicago in December and winning.

Falcons vs. Bears NFL Prediction: CHICAGO BEARS -2.5