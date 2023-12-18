Close Menu
    Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Eagles vs. Seahawks

    There are concerns about both quarterbacks heading into Monday night’s Eagles vs. Seahawks matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. So what’s the smart play when it comes to tonight’s spread?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    327 Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at 328 Seattle Seahawks (+3.5); o/u 45

    8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

    Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

    TV: ABC/ESPN

    Eagles vs. Seahawks Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    Jalen Hurts (illness) was downgraded to questionable for Week 15 against the Seahawks. It’s a nightmare scenario for fantasy managers counting on Hurts in the opening round of the playoffs in most leagues as the Eagles face the Seahawks on Monday. Managers will either need to make a decision on his status now or add Marcus Mariota as an emergency option should the star quarterback get ruled out.

    Hurts was listed as a DNP on the Eagles’ final injury report but did not initially draw the questionable tag. His condition worsened over the weekend and he was given the new designation. Players typically play through illnesses even when listed as questionable, but that doesn’t guarantee Hurts will do so. If Geno Smith can’t go, fantasy managers will also have Drew Lock as a potential replacement.

    Seattle Seahawks DFS Spin

    Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) is a longshot to play on Monday night, according to Ian Rapoport. Ian Rapoport appeared on Good Morning Football on Monday and didn’t seem optimistic about Geno Smith suiting up against the Eagles. “My understanding is that he has to improve a lot from now until game time to be able to play. Considered a bit of a longshot.” If Smith were to miss his second straight game, the Seahawks would turn to Drew Lock who threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions against the 49ers last week.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Seattle

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games on the road

    Seattle is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    Eagles vs. Seahawks Prediction:

    Take Philadelphia. Since I’m writing this head of knowing where or not Hurts and/or Smith will play, keep in mind that I’m speculating. Here’s my thought process: I believe Hurts will play, but Smith will not. If I’m correct, I doubt the spread will stay at Eagles -3.5 as soon as Smith is ruled out. Even if Hurts is sick, oddsmakers will still adjust the line to accurately reflect a game in which Hurts and Drew Lock are the starting quarterbacks. How high will this spread climb? I’m not sure, but it’s unlikely it’ll stay at 3.5. So grab it now and watch as Lock struggles with a Philadelphia defense that needs to right the ship after weeks of poor performances.

    Eagles vs. Seahawks NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -3.5

