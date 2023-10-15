Eagles vs. Jets, 10/15/23 NFL Week 6 Betting Odds & Prediction

With Philadelphia laying 6.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 42.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday’s Eagles vs. Jets matchup? Kickoff for this non-conference clash is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

273 Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at 274 New York Jets (+6.5); o/u 42.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Jets Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

Eagles CB Darius Slay (knee) will not play in Week 6 against the Jets. As expected, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was also ruled out. Per head coach Nick Sirianni, Slay is not expected to miss a lot of time with the knee issue. Even down multiple starters on defense, the Eagles should handle business versus the Zach Wilson-led Jets. They will hope to have Carter and Slay back for Week 7 against the Dolphins.

New York Jets DFS Spin

Jets ruled out CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) for Week 6 against the Eagles. What was initially listed by the team as an illness earlier in the week has now been changed to a concussion. With the Jets set to enter a Week 7 bye, Gardner should have plenty of time to clear concussion protocol to return in Week 8 against the Giants. Also inactive for the Jets in Week 6 is fellow cornerback D.J. Reeder, not ideal with a matchup with the 5-0 Eagles on tap. Michael Carter and Bryce Hall are likely going to be asked to play most of the snaps in the secondary.

Eagles vs. Jets Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing NY Jets

The Eagles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing NY Jets

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Jets’s last 5 games at home

The over/under has gone UNDER in 12 of NY Jets’s last 17 games

Eagles vs. Jets Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. I don’t understand why this spread isn’t bigger. Without Gardner and Reeder, the Jets will have issues containing the Eagles’ weapons in the passing game.

Granted, the Eagles enter play today with their own injury problems on defense, but they have more than enough depth to overcome the issue. I expect them to load up the box, slow down Breece Hall and force Zach Wilson to beat them through the air. That’s not a winning recipe for the Jets.

Eagles vs. Jets NFL Prediction: PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -6.5