Eagles vs. Giants NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Eagles vs. Giants matchup opened at 6 but has been bet down to 4.5. Are the Giants a solid play as a home underdog or will the Eagles still cover with their backup players?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

459 Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) at 460 New York Giants (+4.5); o/u 41.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Eagles vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

DeVonta Smith (ankle) will not play in Week 18 against the Giants. Smith did not practice at all this week. Though the Eagles can still secure the NFC East crown and the No. 2 seed, they need a win and Washington to upset Dallas as a 13-point underdog. With the second of those two items being wildly unlikely, Philly may be handling Smith’s injury with extra caution as they look toward the postseason. In his absence, Julio Jones will serve as the Eagles’ No. 2 receiver to close out the year. Coming off a two-touchdown game, Jones will have some WR3 life in Week 18.

New York Giants DFS Spin

Tyrod Taylor (back) was removed from the Week 18 injury report and will play against the Eagles. Taylor was limited in practice throughout the week but didn’t even get a questionable tag. The light practices were likely maintenance for the veteran quarterback. Taylor will start over Tommy DeVito for the Giants’ final game of the season. His rushing output and surprising passing efficiency will put him at the top of the QB2 ranks in a great matchup with the Eagles this week.

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing NY Giants

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games on the road

NY Giants is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Giants’ last 11 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Giants Prediction:

Take the under, which is 6-1 in the Eagles’ last seven road games and has cashed in 20 out of the Giants’ last 28 home games. The total has also gone under in five out of the Giants’ last seven games played in January and is 7-3 in their last 10 games played on a Sunday. Finally, the under is 17-4 in the Eagles’ last 21 games played in January and is 20-6 in the Giants’ last 26 games played at home on a Sunday.

Eagles vs. Giants NFL Prediction: UNDER 41.5