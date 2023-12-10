Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

Should bettors expect a shootout on Sunday night in Dallas? Or is there a better bet when it comes to tonight’s Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

127 Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) at 128 Dallas Cowboys (-3.5); o/u 51.5

8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: NBC

Eagles vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

Dallas Goedert (arm) was removed from the Week 14 injury report and will play against the Cowboys.

Goedert practiced in full throughout the week and is good to go after missing just three games with a broken arm. DeVonta Smith has been on a tear in his absence, topping 90 yards in all three games and scoring two touchdowns. His usage will likely cool off with Goedert back in the lineup, though fantasy managers can still treat him as a high-upside WR2. Goedert will sit at the back of the TE1 ranks for his matchup with Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is expected to return to team facilities on Friday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday.

McCarthy is reportedly already at home and working with the staff via Zoom. In addition to returning to the team facilities on Friday, he’s also expected to hold a video news conference with the media before the weekend. Barring any setbacks, it’s been reported that McCarthy plans on being on the sideline and coaching the team for Sunday night’s Week 14 contest against the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

Philadelphia is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games on the road

The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take the over. This game will be a shootout. The Eagles defense is vulnerable through the air. The Eagles allowed 49 points to the 49ers last Sunday and 34 points to the Bills the week prior. The Cowboys have benefited from a weak schedule, but they’re explosive through the air thanks to MVP candidate Dak Prescott. On the other side, the Eagles have moved the ball against most opponents this season and there’s no reason to believe they won’t again tonight in Dallas. When these two teams met in Week 9, they combined for 51 points. That said, the Cowboys also left points on the table by not converting goal line opportunities. These two teams could have easily gotten into the 60s that day and I expect them to approach that number tonight.

Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction: OVER 51.5