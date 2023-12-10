Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Eagles vs. Cowboys

    Should bettors expect a shootout on Sunday night in Dallas? Or is there a better bet when it comes to tonight’s Eagles vs. Cowboys matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    127 Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) at 128 Dallas Cowboys (-3.5); o/u 51.5

    8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: NBC

    Eagles vs. Cowboys Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    Dallas Goedert (arm) was removed from the Week 14 injury report and will play against the Cowboys.

    Goedert practiced in full throughout the week and is good to go after missing just three games with a broken arm. DeVonta Smith has been on a tear in his absence, topping 90 yards in all three games and scoring two touchdowns. His usage will likely cool off with Goedert back in the lineup, though fantasy managers can still treat him as a high-upside WR2. Goedert will sit at the back of the TE1 ranks for his matchup with Dallas.

    Dallas Cowboys DFS Spin

    Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is expected to return to team facilities on Friday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Wednesday.

    McCarthy is reportedly already at home and working with the staff via Zoom. In addition to returning to the team facilities on Friday, he’s also expected to hold a video news conference with the media before the weekend. Barring any setbacks, it’s been reported that McCarthy plans on being on the sideline and coaching the team for Sunday night’s Week 14 contest against the Eagles.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Dallas

    Philadelphia is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games on the road

    The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

    Dallas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Philadelphia

    Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction:

    Take the over. This game will be a shootout. The Eagles defense is vulnerable through the air. The Eagles allowed 49 points to the 49ers last Sunday and 34 points to the Bills the week prior. The Cowboys have benefited from a weak schedule, but they’re explosive through the air thanks to MVP candidate Dak Prescott. On the other side, the Eagles have moved the ball against most opponents this season and there’s no reason to believe they won’t again tonight in Dallas. When these two teams met in Week 9, they combined for 51 points. That said, the Cowboys also left points on the table by not converting goal line opportunities. These two teams could have easily gotten into the 60s that day and I expect them to approach that number tonight.

    Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Prediction:  OVER 51.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com