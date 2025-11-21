Eagles vs Cowboys Best Bets: Week 12 Expert Picks & Odds

ARLINGTON, TX — A storied rivalry is renews this Sunday afternoon when The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET in FOX. Philadelphia has tightened from a -5.5 road favorite to -3 in the current market, while the total sits at 47. Shaping the latest Eagles vs Cowboys best bets around a rivalry game that is one of the week’s most bet matchups.

How to Watch – Eagles vs Cowboys (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:25 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX

🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Eagles vs Cowboys — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -3 Over 47 -175 Dallas Cowboys +3 Under 47 +150 Opening line: Eagles -5.5 / Cowboys +5.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The tightening from Eagles -5.5 to -3 shows that bettors expect a closer contest than the opener suggested. Rivalry dynamics and familiarity tend to compress outcomes, and the total of 47 signals expectations for steady scoring on both sides without projecting a shootout.

For recreational bettors, this is a matchup where line movement matters: early Eagles bettors captured the best number, while late bettors must decide if laying a field goal still holds value or if the points with Dallas create a better entry point in a divisional setting.

Public Betting Tickets

Eagles vs Cowboys — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Philadelphia Eagles 59% -5.5 → -3 Dallas Cowboys 41% +5.5 → +3

The public is leaning toward Philadelphia on the reduced number, while Dallas backers get more value than early bettors did. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Eagles vs Cowboys Best Bets & Expert Picks

Best Bet: Cowboys +3

Lean: Under 47

With the spread tightening to a field goal and heavy interest on the Eagles, the value shifts toward Dallas in a rivalry spot where home-field edge and divisional familiarity often keep games close. The lean to the under comes from the matchup trend: both defenses matchup well against the opposing strengths, and a lower-variance script favors the underdog’s ability to stay inside the number.

