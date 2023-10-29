    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NFL Articles

    Eagles vs. Commanders NFL Week 8 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    eagles vs. commanders

    NFC East rivals meet in Landover, MD on Sunday when the Commanders host the Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will Washington once again Philadelphia fits? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Eagles vs. Commanders matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    257 Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at 258 Washington Commanders (+7); o/u 43.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

    FedExField, Landover, MD

    TV: FOX

    Eagles vs. Commanders Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Philadelphia Eagles DFS Spin

    Jordan Davis (hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice. Davis being added to the injury report on Thursday is a bit concerning, but the fact he was able to log a limited session is still encouraging. We’ll see how he fares in Friday’s practice, but for now, we’d expect him to suit up for Week 8 against the Commanders. In addition to Davis, the Eagles also added CB James Bradberry (ankle) and LB Zach Cunningham (ankle) to the practice report. Both were listed as limited participants.

    Washington Commanders DFS Spin

    Curtis Samuel (foot) is questionable for Week 8 against the Eagles. Samuel missed Wednesday’s practice with the foot injury but returned to the field on Thursday and got in a few more reps on Friday. He should be good to go for Week 8. Barring any setbacks, Samuel will have some FLEX value in PPR leagues versus the Eagles.

    The Eagles are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Philadelphia is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Washington’s last 8 games at home

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 15 of Washington’s last 22 games

    Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction:

    Take Washington. For whatever reason, Ron Rivera’s team has given the Eagles all they could handle over the last two years. Listed as a 10-point underdog earlier this season in Philadelphia, the Commanders fell 34-31 in overtime to the Eagles, but had every opportunity to win outright. The Commanders did beat the Eagles outright last season in Philly as an 11-point underdog and covered three of the last four matchups between the two teams.

    Eagles vs. Commanders NFL Prediction: WASHINGTON COMMANDERS +7

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com