Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Prediction & Odds: Will Patrick Mahomes and Co. rebound?

In this Eagles vs Chiefs betting prediction, we break down key matchups, coaching strategies, and player advantages ahead of the Week 2 clash in Kansas City. Philadelphia aims to build on its Super Bowl LIX victory, while the Chiefs look to respond at home. This preview provides bettors with insights on the spread, major matchups, and the likely outcome.

Game Info:

Kickoff: Sunday, September 14, 2025 – 1:25 PM PDT

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FOX

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Moneyline: Eagles -125 | Chiefs +105

Over/Under: 46.5

Betting Preview

Quarterback Play

Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles offense, coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance. His dual-threat ability makes him difficult to contain and pivotal for Philadelphia’s offensive success.

leads the Eagles offense, coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance. His dual-threat ability makes him difficult to contain and pivotal for Philadelphia’s offensive success. Patrick Mahomes starts for the Chiefs, aiming to rebound from a Week 1 loss. His arm talent and playmaking ability give Kansas City a significant chance to keep the game close.

Running Game

Saquon Barkley anchors the Eagles’ rushing attack, providing balance and clock control.

anchors the Eagles’ rushing attack, providing balance and clock control. Isiah Pacheco leads the Chiefs’ ground game, challenging Philadelphia’s defensive front with speed and toughness.

Defensive Matchups

Philadelphia’s defense will focus on pressuring Mahomes and limiting explosive plays.

Kansas City’s defense aims to disrupt Hurts’ dual-threat game. Winning the line-of-scrimmage battle will likely determine the winner.

Coaching Strategies

Nick Sirianni emphasizes aggressive, disciplined defense.

emphasizes aggressive, disciplined defense. Andy Reid uses creative play-calling and mismatches to control time of possession. In-game adjustments will be critical for both teams.

Betting Insights

Eagles are favored by 1.5 points, reflecting their Week 1 performance and Super Bowl success. Kansas City’s home-field advantage and offensive firepower keep the game close.

Public betting trends and line movement: NFL Public Betting Chart

NFL Public Betting Chart Current odds and betting site: Bovada.lv

Prediction: Eagles 24, Chiefs 21