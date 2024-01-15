Eagles vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions NFL Wild Card Playoffs

With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, here are some Eagles vs. Bucs player prop predictions for tonight’s NFL Wild Card Playoffs matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

151 Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at 152 Tampa Bay Bucs (+2.5); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, January 15, 2024

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Eagles vs. Bucs: Public Bettors Slightly Favoring Philadelphia

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Eagles when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Eagles vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions: Goedert Over 5.5 Receptions

Jalen Hurts has struggled against Cover 1 and Cover 3 schemes, which is what he’ll see tonight in Tampa. A.J. Brown has already been ruled out and with DeVonta Smith banged up, Dallas Goedert becomes a key piece in the passing game. He also has the strongest matchup on paper and should be able to exploit the middle of the field. The Bucs allowed 151 targets to tight ends this season, which is nearly 10% more than any other team in the league. You could swap this prop out with Goedert’s receiving yards, but I chose this prop because I’m getting plus odds.

Dallas Goedert over 5.5 Receptions (+114)

Eagles vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions: Godwin over 56.5 Receiving Yards

Even though Baker Mayfield enters tonight’s game banged up and the team had little success against Carolina offensively in Week 18, I still love this prop. The Eagles will utilize plenty of single-high coverage looks and Mayfield should be able to move the ball downfield with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Eagles’ corners are also shaky and susceptible to big plays, so if you would rather take Evans instead of Godwin, go for it – both are in play tonight.

Chris Godwin over 56.5 Receiving Yards

Eagles vs. Bucs Player Prop Predictions: Hurts to throw an Interception

Hurts has thrown at least one interception in four out of his last five games overall and in six out of the Eagles’ last eight on the road. He’s also thrown an interception in five out of his last six games coming off a loss and in five straight when Philadelphia is favored.

Jalen Hurts Interception: Yes (-108)